Sowing seeds of civility: Former lawmakers shine light on an 'uncivil' war

TWIN FALLS — Retired lawmakers sowed the seeds of civility Monday at the City Club of Southern Idaho’s event.
Former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and former U.S. Rep. Walt Minnick presented “Civil Talk in Uncivil Times” to a full house at the Turf Club.
“How can we help people be civil when they disagree?” Otter, a Republican, asked. “It’s not an impossible mission.”
Otter, Minnick and former Idaho Rep. Maxine Bell, who moderated the event, relayed personal stories about a time when politicians worked together to solve problems.
“Government was never intended to take sides,” the former governor later told the Times-News. “It was intended to solve problems at all levels.”
But now a contentious political division stands in the way.
“What’s wrong with government today is that people don’t treat others as colleagues,” Minnick, a Democrat, said. “They barely treat them as humans.
“It’s an ‘uncivil’ war,” he said.
You have free articles remaining.
Today, “we need to find a path forward,” Otter said, and that path is “the calm and civil way.”
Civility starts at home, they say. Reach out. Make connections.
“Be the example,” Otter said. “Support the people who demand civility.”
The movement to return civility to politics began on a national level by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Gifford before she was shot in a 2011 assassination attempt in Tuscon, Otter said. Gifford was working with the University of Arizona to create an institute for civil discourse in her home state.
After the attempt on Gifford’s life, the National Institute for Civil Discourse was created. Keith Allred — a graduate of Twin Falls High School — became the executive director for the institute in January 2019. He got the job because his “CommonSense American” pilot program, advocating for “government by the people,” was gaining traction.
Allred chose Otter and Minnick as co-chairmen of the Idaho group. The men have two more city clubs to visit on this tour.
“We need to make civility popular,” Otter said.
“We have a simple message: Words matter. Actions matter even more.”
The City Club of Southern Idaho’s next event is scheduled for April 20.