Sowing seeds of civility: Former lawmakers shine light on an 'uncivil' war

TWIN FALLS — Retired lawmakers sowed the seeds of civility Monday at the City Club of Southern Idaho’s event.

Former Idaho Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter and former U.S. Rep. Walt Minnick presented “Civil Talk in Uncivil Times” to a full house at the Turf Club.

“How can we help people be civil when they disagree?” Otter, a Republican, asked. “It’s not an impossible mission.”

Otter, Minnick and former Idaho Rep. Maxine Bell, who moderated the event, relayed personal stories about a time when politicians worked together to solve problems.

“Government was never intended to take sides,” the former governor later told the Times-News. “It was intended to solve problems at all levels.”

But now a contentious political division stands in the way.

“What’s wrong with government today is that people don’t treat others as colleagues,” Minnick, a Democrat, said. “They barely treat them as humans.

“It’s an ‘uncivil’ war,” he said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Today, “we need to find a path forward,” Otter said, and that path is “the calm and civil way.”