Some Legislators leave session amid coronavirus spread, but leadership pushes on

BOISE — Some lawmakers walked away from the legislative session Tuesday over concern about the novel coronavirus, but Republican leadership is continuing on toward Friday's scheduled finish.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Winder, R-Boise, told lawmakers that while he shares concern for community health, there is still “a lot of business to do.” Winder said the Legislature will continue to work until someone in the building gets sick.

“There are some that would say this is a very significant virus that’s going around and it’s going to impact the world greater than anything we’ve seen in a long time, and I think in lots of ways that’s true,” Winder said, “but I also think that we need to not panic or lose sight of the fact that we come here and we serve.”

Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, responded saying she is leaving the session.

“I appreciate the majority has come to the decision and that it is your decision to make,” she said. “Waiting for someone to become ill is not the time to act, it’s before someone becomes ill. … As the caregiver in my family, I can no longer take that risk, so I will be leaving.”