Some Idaho veterans with disabilities may qualify for property tax reduction

BOISE — Certain Idaho veterans with disabilities are eligible to have their property tax bill reduced by as much as $1,500 on their Idaho residence and up to one acre of land, according to a press release from the Idaho State Tax Commission.

To qualify, veterans must be recognized as a 100% service-connected disabled veteran or receive 100% compensation from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for individual unemployability. Other qualifications include:

The veteran owns and lives in a home in Idaho that is their primary residence as of April 14, 2022. Mobile homes qualify as well.

The property has a current homeowner’s exemption.

There are no income limits, but an application must be submitted every year. Applications are available on the tax commission’s website or through the county assessor. Applicants need a current letter from the VA confirming their 100% service-connected disability rating or their 100% compensation as of Jan. 1, 2022. The county assessor must receive the application by April 18.

Veterans with a disability might also qualify for more property tax relief based on their income. Read the Property Tax Reduction brochure for more information. For other questions, call the Idaho State Tax Commission at 208-334-7736, or toll free at 800-334-7756.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0