Six months before they can officially file, Republican’s 2022 election races are already red hot. Democrats say they are seeing a lot of pushback to the most recent legislative session

What is the Republican outlook?

Idaho Republican Party Chairman Tom Luna said the GOP is looking to increase its 86-19 supermajority in the Legislature, grow party registration and have successful election outcomes at all levels of government.

“There is definitely more interest in more races and definitely more passion and involvement early across the state,” Luna said in a telephone interview. “As I travel the state and attend political meetings, it’s standing-room only, it’s record crowds. We’re seeing people we haven’t seen in a while who haven’t been engaged, and we’re seeing people that are new, who we have never met.”

Much of the excitement among Republicans in Idaho has to do with concerns at the federal level, Luna said. The Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress for the first time since 2009-2010, the first two years of former President Barack Obama’s first term.

“There is no doubt that so much has changed in the last six months economically and internationally, with the situation at the border, those are the things we hear people talking about. Gasoline prices that are through the roof, inflation — all those things that a typical family spends the majority of its money on.