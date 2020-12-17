SIRCOMM completes communication system upgrades for first responders

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“We had different first responders on the same channels talking over each other, which during fires and emergencies was troubling,” Wood said.

The board hired White Cloud Communications to complete this work, which Wood said is budgeted to cost about $100,000. To complete the project, the board first had to apply for licenses through the Federal Communications Commission to access additional radio frequencies.

Additionally, White Cloud Communications had to reprogram thousands of radios for the agencies that are part of SIRCOMM. The company also is visiting each of SIRCOMM’s tower sites to reprogram the equipment and switch it over to the new frequencies. Workers completed this reprogramming at the site in Twin Falls on Wednesday.

SIRCOMM Director Brett Reid said this improved communication between dispatch and first responders and from agency to agency. It will allow more accurate information to be relayed faster, which should lead to better agency response times.

“We would certainly see improvement in not having to share channels,” Reid said. “When you have emergency information that needs to be relayed, you don’t want to have to share the radio channel.”