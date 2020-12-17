SIRCOMM completes communication system upgrades for first responders

TWIN FALLS — Communication issues that some Magic Valley first responders have dealt with for years are being corrected this week as upgrades are made at communication towers throughout the region.
Almost three years ago, Southern Idaho Regional Communications began the process of improving the radio channels and frequencies that first responders use to communicate within their own agency, with other departments and with SIRCOMM’s dispatch center.
SIRCOMM runs emergency dispatch services for more than 40 agencies in Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln and Twin Falls counties. The city of Twin Falls runs its own dispatch services.
Shoshone Protection District Chief Casey Kelley said these improvements are necessary as previously when responding to a situation, his department would often hear other agencies communicating about a completely different incident. This lead to some chances for miscommunication where a first responder could mistake something said by a different agency at a separate scene.
“You should be the only agency on that channel and when you’re receiving traffic from a different incident, it’s difficult to deal with,” Kelley said.
Lincoln County Commissioner Rebecca Wood, who serves as the chair of the SIRCOMM Joint Powers Board that oversees the agency, said the board began looking into the issue at the urging of first responders. Wood said that these communication issues never led to any major safety issues, but that it was still a concern that needed to be addressed.
“We had different first responders on the same channels talking over each other, which during fires and emergencies was troubling,” Wood said.
The board hired White Cloud Communications to complete this work, which Wood said is budgeted to cost about $100,000. To complete the project, the board first had to apply for licenses through the Federal Communications Commission to access additional radio frequencies.
Additionally, White Cloud Communications had to reprogram thousands of radios for the agencies that are part of SIRCOMM. The company also is visiting each of SIRCOMM’s tower sites to reprogram the equipment and switch it over to the new frequencies. Workers completed this reprogramming at the site in Twin Falls on Wednesday.
SIRCOMM Director Brett Reid said this improved communication between dispatch and first responders and from agency to agency. It will allow more accurate information to be relayed faster, which should lead to better agency response times.
“We would certainly see improvement in not having to share channels,” Reid said. “When you have emergency information that needs to be relayed, you don’t want to have to share the radio channel.”
Kelley said that White Cloud Communications completed the work at the tower site near his department earlier this week. So far, first responders within his department have already noticed a difference.
“We had a pretty good emergency yesterday where our tactical channels worked great and they were crystal clear,” Kelley said. It’s a big change from what we’ve been dealing with, so it’s been a welcome change.”
