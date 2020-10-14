Simpson, Swisher discuss ACA, Trump and more

Simpson touted his record on helping to fund Idaho National Laboratory and on public lands-related issues, such as creating the Boulder-White Clouds wilderness and securing the passage of the Great American Outdoors Act this year, which guarantees funding for the Land and Water Conservation Fund of $900 million a year and increases funding for maintenance of federal lands.

“While I’ve been in Congress for a while, it is true that I have not solved every problem the federal government has,” Simpson said. “That doesn’t mean I haven’t been working on those. But I do have some solid accomplishments that I’m very proud of.”

Swisher said he favors expanding on the Affordable Care Act, not repealing it, and criticized Simpson and Republicans in general for trying to get rid of it, pointing to a lawsuit seeking to overturn the law backed by 18 Republican-led states that the U.S. Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments on in November. Swisher said 61% of Idaho voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018, which has extended health care coverage to about 90,000 people, and that Simpson has taxpayer-funded health care as a member of Congress.

“He is trying to repeal the Affordable Care Act and take health care away from 90,000 Idahoans who are also getting health care paid for by the taxpayers,” Swisher said.

