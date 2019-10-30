WASHINGTON — Agricultural workers and their families could earn legal status with continued industry employment under a bill endorsed by a member Idaho’s congressional delegation.
Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, and several other representatives introduced The Farm Workforce Modernization Act in the House on Wednesday that would reform the H-2A agricultural guestworker program and create a “merit-based visa program specifically designed for the nation’s agricultural sector.”
“My constituents have been asking me to fix our immigration laws since my first day in Congress,” Simpson wrote in a statement. “There is perhaps no more important facet of immigration reform for Idaho and its economy than the agriculture workforce. I am proud to introduce the Farm Workforce Modernization Act alongside a bipartisan coalition of members in the first step towards solving this problem. Getting our farmers’ employees right with the law will provide economic stability to our rural communities and make our country safer by creating a legal, merit-based agriculture immigration system that allows our valuable law enforcement resources to focus on the bad actors.”
The first part of the bill would allow agricultural workers employed for 180 days over a two-year span to apply for a five-year renewable visa. It would also establish a route for workers to earn Legal Permanent Resident status if they work for several years.
The bill would make several changes to the H-2A program, which allows employers to bring workers to the United States to fill temporary agricultural jobs. Employers would benefit from streamlined recruiting processes and less wage fluctuation, and workers would receive better access to affordable housing, according to a summary of the bill.
Congressional support for the bill includes 24 Democrats and 20 Republicans, and nearly 250 agriculture groups and labor organizations support the bill, according to Simpson's website.
The bill is the result of months of negotiations, President Emeritus of United Farmworkers Arturo S. Rodriguez said in a statement.
“The UFW and UFW Foundation are enthusiastic about passing legislation that honors all farmworkers who feed America by creating a way for undocumented workers to apply for legal status and a roadmap to earn citizenship in the future without compromising farmworkers’ existing wages and legal protections," he said. "Understanding that compromise is required to meaningfully improve the lives of immigrant field laborers, it is our hope this will be the first time the House of Representatives, under the leadership of either party, will approve an agricultural immigration bill.”
