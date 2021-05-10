Should Idaho’s minimum wage be raised? Experts, Idahoans weigh in on proposed two-year plan

Putting this another way, if someone were to make minimum wage, working eight hours a day and five days a week, they would make $1,247 each month. According to Business Insider, the median rent in Idaho as of June 2019 was $1,238.

“This is one of the biggest reasons why this topic is tricky, because the cost of living changes everywhere and varies so much through our state, but I think this is the best way to think about it — we all have to pay rent,” Brookman said. “Even if you’re in rural Idaho or some metropolitan area, it’s still going to be a substantial part of your income. You’re not going to have a lot of disposable income leftover, if any at all. It’s hard to imagine anyone could really make a good living off of that or a fair living, especially if you have a family.”

Brookman compared the emergency funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, to Burgoyne’s minimum wage proposal, as another way to view the issue.

When the CARES Act was enacted in 2020 due the pandemic, the government decided to send eligible citizens who were on unemployment and receiving other benefits an extra $600 per week to “provide valuable support to American workers and their families during this challenging time,” then-Secretary of Labor Eugene Scalia said in a news release.