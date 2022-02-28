Shoshone's Karma Fitzgerald seeks seat in the Idaho House

SHOSHONE — A longtime community organizer and agricultural advocate in Lincoln County says she plans to run for the Idaho House of Representatives as a Democrat.

Karma Metzler Fitzgerald of Shoshone is seeking to represent Seat B in District 26, which includes Lincoln, Jerome and Blaine counties.

Fitzgerald’s platform includes access to childcare and early childhood education, transportation, and support for farms and small businesses.

“I’m running because I believe in the power of community,” Fitzgerald said Friday in a statement. “I believe with the right combination of connection and collaboration you can match people to the resources they need to thrive.”

Rep. Sally Toone, D-Gooding, who holds Seat B in District 26, endorsed Fitzgerald after announcing that she is not seeking reelection. Gooding County was formerly in District 26.

“I am very excited for Karma as she runs for the legislature,” Toone said. “Her work and dedication to our rural communities is a passion that is needed for our great state. She will represent District 26 well and bring a voice for balance and reason.”

As the daughter of a Buhl farmer and a member of a dairy family for the past 25 years, Fitzgerald is sensitive to farmers’ issues and is involved in multiple projects to address farmers’ stress and mental health.

“Agriculture is part of who I am,” she said. “I’m concerned about the toll consistent droughts and the economy are taking on our farm families and want to make sure our farmers have access to the resources they need.”

In her free time, she hosts a podcast called “The Purple Perspective,” which explores community building across the political aisle in Idaho and beyond.

“The system is set up for two parties,” she said. “While I’d love to have a third party, that is a long process and we need strong leadership now.

“I am a representative for the people in the ‘purple’: that place where the ‘red’ and the ‘blue’ meet to get the work done in our communities,” Fitzgerald said. “It takes collaboration to create programs and resources that benefit our small, rural towns, and it takes people who understand that community comes before politics.”

She wants to be a voice for the “dirt road Democrats, those of us who love the land and the people who work it,” she said. “Land is so much more than something you build on — it is the fabric of our soul.”

In 2021, Fitzgerald was awarded the Governor Cecil D. Andrus Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition of her years of volunteer service advocating for rural and agricultural communities in south-central Idaho.

Most recently, she co-founded the Lincoln County Youth Center, which opened its doors in August, and founded The Ledge Business Incubator, a Lincoln County-based program that encourages entrepreneurship among local children and adults looking to start ag-based businesses.

Fitzgerald is the director of Lincoln County Connections, a pilot on-demand public transportation service serving rural Lincoln County residents, and serves as chairperson of both the Lincoln County Transportation Commission and the Lincoln County Youth Commission. She also sits on the Shoshone City and Rural Fire District Commission.

To learn more about Fitzgerald and her platform, visit www.karma4idaho.com.

