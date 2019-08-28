SHOSHONE — Voters did not approve a bond Tuesday to pay for a new vocational building and a variety of other projects in the Shoshone School District.
The $6.83 million bond for Shoshone failed despite receiving 62.9% approval, just shy of the two-thirds supermajority required of bond issues in Idaho.
Plans for the future are undetermined, but the district still has a need, said Superintendent Rob Waite.
“We’ll try to figure out something that’s respectful to the vast majority of the citizens that want to do the project,” Waite said.
The bond would have paid for a new vocational building, a new multipurpose facility at the elementary school, entrance renovations and new classrooms.
The official results show 361 ballots were cast for 28.4% voter turnout.
It's the fourth time similar bonds failed in Shoshone.
An $8.55 million bond also failed Tuesday in Filer School District. The issue received 48.45% approval.
Updated with comments from Shoshone School District Superintendent Rob Waite.
"It's the fourth time similar bonds failed in Shoshone."
People are tired of being asked for yet more money from their government and it's school agencies. Learning to make do with less is going to be the new operative. Maybe the parents of the kids enrolled in these schools could step-up and pay more for their kids education.
