Shoshone residents to vote on water system bond

SHOSHONE — Residents of Shoshone will have an opportunity Tuesday to vote on a $4.372 million revenue bond to upgrade the city’s water system.

An engineering assessment of the water system was completed two years ago. The study identified multiple violations that need to be corrected, as well as vital improvements that are necessary to improve system efficiencies. The revenue bond aims to address these issues by upgrading the water system and bringing it into regulatory compliance.

Many items are fundamental in ensuring the proper functioning of the city’s water system in case of an emergency such as a major power outage or fire. Improvements would include:

Updating three well pumps through the addition of variable frequency drives to increase pump and system efficiency.

Purchasing two new backup generators to ensure functionality of the water system during a power outage.

Installing new water meters to more accurately monitor water use and assist with conservation efforts.

Increasing water storage from the current 79,000 gallons to the necessary 400,000 gallons for fire protection.

Installing a supervisory control and data acquisition system to modernize the city’s water system and alert maintenance crews of issues.

Upgrading outdated and dilapidated distribution lines.

“No major water system improvements have been undertaken in Shoshone since the 1970s,” Mayor Dan Pierson said. “This will be a simple majority vote where citizens will have the opportunity to either vote in favor of or against the bond.”

If the bond is approved, residents of Shoshone should expect to pay an approximate increase of the current bill by $9 per month for the first year. That monthly rate would increase by $18 for the second year and then by $27 for the third year, where it would remain for the remaining life of the bond, which is anticipated to be 40 years.

“If it passes, the city will also seek federal and state assistance to supplement the bond,” Pierson said.

Offering a bond election allows residents to engage in a process that will have long term benefits for the city. If a majority does not vote to approve the bond on Nov. 2, the city of Shoshone may pursue judicial approval to proceed with water improvements that are needed to bring the system into regulatory compliance.

Although no timelines will be defined until the results of the election are verified, should the bond pass, residents could see improvements beginning as early as spring 2023.

