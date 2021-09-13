‘Serious global warming problem’: President Biden visits Idaho as wildfires ravage West

“I think that we have certainly seen once again the record-setting heat wave and drought that is impacting the whole of the West,” Oppenheimer told the Idaho Statesman. “The sooner we can address some of those root causes, and promote renewable energy and eliminate our reliance on fossil fuels, the better off we will be and the faster we can try to turn this ship around.”

Conservation Voters for Idaho Executive Director Rialin Flores said Biden’s visit comes “at a critical time” for the state, which “has been navigating the cost of inaction on climate change.”

Idaho congressional delegates respond to President Biden’s visit

Biden on Monday thanked Idaho’s two U.S. senators, Republicans Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, for their work on wildfire prevention. Biden also praised the work of firefighters and said they “have the full support” of the Biden administration.

Crapo and Risch on Monday said they were glad to see attention placed on the the critical issue of wildfires in Idaho, and urged him to continue to work with fire experts to find solutions.

“President Biden’s visit to Idaho today emphasizes the need for state and local input into federal forest management and firefighting decisions,” Crapo said in a statement.