‘Serious global warming problem’: President Biden visits Idaho as wildfires ravage West

At the National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, President Joe Biden on Monday warned that extreme weather and drought will only get worse in the coming years — and that the country needs to take more action to address climate change.
Biden began his tour of the West, where wildfire season has again been historic this year, in Idaho —a “beautiful, beautiful state” that he once considered moving to, he said. Biden said that he interviewed for a job with Boise Cascade, and that he and Neilia, his late first wife, considered relocating here.
After landing aboard Air Force One at the Boise Airport, his meeting with state and federal fire officials took place, and Biden said the country must address its climate woes or face dire consequences.
“We need to do more,” Biden said. “We can’t continue to try to ignore reality. … The reality is, we have a global warming problem.”
Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined the round-table discussion, along with Grant Beebe, the Bureau of Land Management’s assistant director of fire and aviation. Officials from several other federal and state agencies, as well as the Bureau of Indian Affairs, also attended.
Idaho had a record-breaking heat wave this summer, as consistent triple-digit temperatures hit cities like Boise and Lewiston, but its wildfire season was not as bad as Oregon’s or California’s. Still, fire suppression efforts cost Idaho’s general fund $63.1 million as of Sept. 8, according to the Department of Lands. And the number of burned acres protected by the Department of Lands totaled nearly 142,000 as of last week — a 579% rise from the 20-year average, the agency said.
Beebe said the West’s wildfires underscore “the nation’s needs to recommit resources to fire prevention, preparedness and response.”
Little thanked Biden for coming, then asked for his help with the Department of Justice to speed up forest projects that have been held up in court. Little said that in some parts of Idaho, “the fuels are almost impossible to fight” once a wildfire begins.
“So many times, we’ll do a lot of great work, and then it’ll get hung up in court for sometimes very minor reasons,” Little said. “If you can help us do that, to where we can continue to get these fully agreed-upon plans implemented so that we are not endangering these firefighters when we put them out there … it would be very appreciated.”
In a statement later, Little pointed to a lawsuit in U.S. District Court that temporarily halted a Forest Service plan to log 2,500 acres in North Idaho. Forest Service officials have argued that the project qualifies for an exclusion aimed to help protect homes near wildlife areas. The environmental group that sued, Alliance for the Wild Rockies, has said the area in question is critical to preserve for endangered grizzly bears.
Idaho Conservation League’s Jonathan Oppenheimer said the use of prescribed fire, particularly around communities or homes, is an essential part of wildfire prevention. A major focus for ICL is the “wildland-urban interface,” where homes are located near wildland vegetation.
“I think that we have certainly seen once again the record-setting heat wave and drought that is impacting the whole of the West,” Oppenheimer told the Idaho Statesman. “The sooner we can address some of those root causes, and promote renewable energy and eliminate our reliance on fossil fuels, the better off we will be and the faster we can try to turn this ship around.”
Conservation Voters for Idaho Executive Director Rialin Flores said Biden’s visit comes “at a critical time” for the state, which “has been navigating the cost of inaction on climate change.”
Idaho congressional delegates respond to President Biden’s visit
Biden on Monday thanked Idaho’s two U.S. senators, Republicans Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, for their work on wildfire prevention. Biden also praised the work of firefighters and said they “have the full support” of the Biden administration.
Crapo and Risch on Monday said they were glad to see attention placed on the the critical issue of wildfires in Idaho, and urged him to continue to work with fire experts to find solutions.
“President Biden’s visit to Idaho today emphasizes the need for state and local input into federal forest management and firefighting decisions,” Crapo said in a statement.
“Those of us in Idaho know that the federal government has ignored active forest management for too long,” Risch said. “I hope that speaking with fire experts and seeing the aftermath of 2021’s catastrophic wildfires will convince the president that we need to proactively and aggressively remove fuels from the landscape to protect our Western forests from going up in flames.”
U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher claimed that Biden and Democrats “thus far have neglected the drought in the West, nominated radical and dangerous activists to his Cabinet, and encouraged rabid environmental lawsuits to delay beneficial land management.”
“President Biden’s PR stop is inconsequential to Idahoans who are recovering from yet another season of devastating fires,” Fulcher said in a statement.
After two hours in Boise, Biden left for stops in California, a state that prompted a federal disaster declaration from the blazes this summer after a request by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.
Boise Mayor Lauren McLean gifted the president with a painting of the Boise Foothills, while a group of Democratic state legislators also attended his visit.
Idaho continues to struggle with COVID-19 surge
Biden’s visit also came as Idaho hospitals continue to battle another COVID-19 surge, which has filled intensive care units and prompted the state to implement crisis standards of care in North Idaho.
Just days ago, the president announced a plan for sweeping COVID-19 vaccine mandates — an announcement that drew criticism from Idaho’s Republican officials and raucous protesters at the airport. Just outside the fire center, shielded by security, a crowd of about 1,000 lined the roads. Little said on Friday that he’s considering a lawsuit against Biden over his plan.
Biden said last week that he intends to mandate COVID-19 vaccines among federal contractors and health care providers that receive Medicare and Medicaid. For businesses with more than 100 employees, workers will need to either get vaccinated or get tested for COVID-19 weekly.
Idaho Women for Biden/Harris on Monday said its members wished to show Biden support, but ultimately decided against it because of COVID-19 risks.
“The best way to show support for the president is to vigorously advocate for his positive agenda,” Betsy Richardson of Idaho Women for Biden/Harris said in a statement. “In order to do that, we need to remain healthy and energetic for the legislative and electoral battles ahead.”