BOISE — An amended bill that would attach work requirements to Medicaid expansion in Idaho passed the Senate on Tuesday, with mixed support from Magic Valley lawmakers.
The original version of Senate Bill 1204, sponsored by Sen. Fred Martin, R-Boise, would have implemented a voluntary job training program — but the bill was amended in the Senate this week and now includes a 20-hour-a-week mandatory work requirement for able-bodied adults without children.
A similar bill passed by the House would have also included a 20-hour work requirement, but unlike the House bill, which would have kicked people off Medicaid after 60 days if they did not meet the work requirement, the amended version of SB 1204 would require people who don't meet the work requirement to pay a copay of up to $30 for each medical visit.
Supporters of the mandatory work requirement said it would encourage Medicaid recipients to work, while critics pointed to the amendments' price tag and the potential cost of legal challenges in light of a recent federal court decision striking down Medicaid work requirements in Arkansas and Kentucky.
The amendments' sponsors estimate that the work requirement program would cost about $1.6 million per year to implement, with a fiscal note for the bill estimating that the program will need to help 248 people "transition out of poverty" annually to pay for itself.
The amended version of SB 1204 passed the Senate on a 20-15 vote, with south-central Idaho senators divided in their support. Sen. Jim Patrick and Sen. Lee Heider, both Republicans from Twin Falls, voted in support of the bill, while Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, and Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, voted against it.
Patrick told the Times-News he voted to pass the new version of SB 1204 in part because he believed the House would kill Martin's original bill without the amendments.
"You have to work with both bodies and be practical at work," Patrick said. "The amendments to the Senate bill kind of mirrored what the House wants, but a lot softer."
But Patrick said he also supported the concept of work requirements, intra-Legislature politics aside.
"The idea is, for people who aren’t working, to encourage them to get a job and build their self-confidence and their ability to better their lives," Patrick said. "I think that's a good goal."
Brackett, who voted against the amended bill, told the Times-News he was prepared to vote for Martin's original bill before the amendments were added. But he said he had concerns about the cost of the work requirements.
"While on the surface a work requirement sounds good, the cost of doing it is significant," Brackett said.
In addition, Brackett said, the emails he received from District 23 residents this week were largely in opposition to the amended version of the bill.
"In the summer and fall, I said I would honor the will of District 23 constituents, the will of the voters," Brackett said. "What feedback I did get, they were opposed to the amendments. So that played a factor also."
Stennett, a supporter of a "clean" Medicaid expansion as passed through the ballot initiative, told the Times-News she was disappointed by Tuesday's vote, also citing the potential cost of implementing work requirements and other sideboards. She described the fiscal note attached to the amendments as "woefully inadequate and nebulous," as the exact financial impact of the bill is unknown.
"It’s no mystery that we have been pushing for the type of Medicaid expansion that the voters voted on, which didn’t have work requirements and all the other baggage that this one has," Stennett said.
SB 1204's original sponsor, Martin, argued on the floor against passing the amended bill, citing concerns about finances and the potential for lawsuits against the state.
"To me, it is too costly," Martin said. "It is not needed. It is unnecessary and may be ruled upon in the future."
Martin, like Stennett and others opposed to work requirements, added that the voters had passed Medicaid expansion without sideboards.
"Sixty-five percent of my constituents voted for Medicaid expansion with no mention of other requirements," Martin said. "To represent them as their senator, I must oppose any sideboards to what I consider the will of the electorate."
Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, countered that the work requirements would make Medicaid expansion a "hand up, not a hand-out."
"Have some skin in the game," Rice said. "Don’t just freeload on your neighbors. That’s an important principle."
