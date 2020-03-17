Senate moves to ban birth certificate gender changes despite possible $1 million legal battle

BOISE — Despite warnings that the state could spend $1 million in legal fees, the Senate approved a bill on a party-line vote Tuesday to prevent transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificate.

The bill now heads to Gov. Brad Little.

Backers of the bill say the state has a compelling interest in maintaining records of the biological sex listed on birth certificates.

God made males and females and called them Adam and Eve, Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, said.

“Boys are boys and girls are girls,” Heider said. “No doctor, no judge, no Department of Health and Welfare is going to change that reality.”

A federal court ruled in 2018 that Idaho’s previous ban on birth certificate changes was unconstitutional. The decision required the state to offer a process without “onerous burdens,” and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare adopted rules outlining the process.

The bill to get rid of that process is “highly likely” to face legal challenges that could cost up to $1 million, Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane recently wrote in an opinion.