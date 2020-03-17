Senate moves to ban birth certificate gender changes despite possible $1 million legal battle

BOISE — Despite warnings that the state could spend $1 million in legal fees, the Senate approved a bill on a party-line vote Tuesday to prevent transgender Idahoans from changing the gender marker on their birth certificate.
The bill now heads to Gov. Brad Little.
Backers of the bill say the state has a compelling interest in maintaining records of the biological sex listed on birth certificates.
God made males and females and called them Adam and Eve, Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, said.
“Boys are boys and girls are girls,” Heider said. “No doctor, no judge, no Department of Health and Welfare is going to change that reality.”
A federal court ruled in 2018 that Idaho’s previous ban on birth certificate changes was unconstitutional. The decision required the state to offer a process without “onerous burdens,” and Idaho Department of Health and Welfare adopted rules outlining the process.
The bill to get rid of that process is “highly likely” to face legal challenges that could cost up to $1 million, Deputy Attorney General Brian Kane recently wrote in an opinion.
“(The bill) appears to try to thread the rapidly shrinking constitutional eye of a needle,” Kane wrote. “This office cannot determine at this point whether that eye can be threaded with (the bill), but notes that based on the existent case law it will likely require the State to litigate this matter to the United States Supreme Court.”
Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said it's “unconscionable” to take such punitive actions against a small group of people, and spending taxpayer money to do so.
The Legislature has the authority to fight things it disagrees with in court if necessary, Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said.
“I think we all understand what the costs and what the risks are to go forward in making that decision,” he said. “This is not something where it is inappropriate to go forward.”
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said lawmakers don’t just get to say no when courts rule against them.
“Democracy demands that we be good losers, as well as good winners,” he said.
The decision comes a day after the Senate approved a bill that would prevent transgender girls and women from participating in sports that align with their gender identity. That bill is also headed to Little.