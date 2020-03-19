Senate leaves for the session, House stays despite coronavirus concerns

“The people who wrote our constitution thought it was only fair that the governor have time to deliberate over those bills at the end of the session," Little said Thursday.

It's unclear when Little will decide on those bills, but it could be as late Tuesday afternoon if the House remains in session.

That leaves many lawmakers with a difficult decision about whether to vote to adjourn on Friday or push on to next week, even as health officials explicitly recommend against gatherings of 10 or more people. Four Democratic representatives had already left the session Thursday morning over concern for the coronavirus. Rep. John Gannon, D-Boise, even tried to end the session himself in the morning, but no Republicans voted for his motion.

Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, told reporters that the House may choose to preserve its constitutional right to overturn a veto and stay longer, but he suggested some members of the Republican caucus want to end the session Friday.

"We'll come in the morning and we'll go through the orders, including, at the end, a motion to sine die," Bedke said. "We'll see where everyone is at that point."