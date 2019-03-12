BOISE — A bill that would have shifted roughly $17 million of a dedicated fund each year from state police to roadwork died in the Senate by one vote Tuesday.
House Bill 88, carried on the Senate floor by Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, would have taken the 5 percent of the Highway Distribution Account that Idaho State Police currently receives and put it instead toward the maintenance of local and state transportation infrastructure.
Brackett and other supporters of the bill argued that the bill would provide necessary funding to improve Idaho's roads, and said they were confident the state could make up the difference to ISP with growth in revenue in the general fund.
"If we don’t have a good transportation system, our economy suffers," Brackett said. "It’s an absolute necessity that we do have a good infrastructure system and good roads."
Critics of the bill said they worried that making ISP dependent on the general fund for the money currently provided by the dedicated fund could draw funding away from education and other areas — and could hurt ISP in the event of an economic downturn.
Currently, 38 percent of the Highway Distribution Account goes to local units of government and 57 percent goes to the state highway account. The remaining 5 percent goes to ISP, which can only use the money for certain purposes, such as highway patrol.
Under the proposed bill, 40 percent of the fund would have gone to local jurisdictions and 60 percent would go to state highways.
Vocal opponents of the bill included Sen. Steve Bair, R-Blackfoot, who serves as co-chairman of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
"Dear senators, there are consequences to moving state police to the general fund," Bair said. "All these additions to the general fund will cause the state of Idaho to be financially unstable when the next recession comes.
"Let’s get some guts," Bair continued. "Let’s do the right thing and increase road user fees."
Brackett said he wasn't surprised at Bair's concerns about the bill, but disputed arguments that the shift would jeopardize education funding or have significant consequences for ISP if the economy turns.
"It’s not a zero sum game. [The money will] come from growth," Brackett said, adding: "Yes, we will have a downturn, but we’ll be better prepared for it than we have in the past."
Another critic of the bill, Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, said she wanted to support additional funding for roads and bridges, but would like to see the state come up with a long-term transportation plan first. Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, said he agreed with the need for a long-term plan, but felt the Legislature should act as soon as possible to address the immediate need for infrastructure maintenance.
"We need a long term strategic plan. We need one. The needs are dire," Anthon said. "But ... when we don’t send enough money from Boise to fix the roads, it falls on the general fund of the local government."
Sen. Grant Burgoyne, D-Boise, said he worried if the state wasn't able to provide adequate funding for ISP, a greater burden would fall on local police.
"There’s no freebies for us in any of this," Burgoyne said. "We can’t just say we’re going to move $17 million into transportation and it’s not going to have a negative consequence somewhere else for the taxpayer."
The bill died on a 17-18 vote, with Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, and Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, voting in favor of the shift. Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, voted against the bill.
