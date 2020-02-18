BOISE — A bill that would ensure access to six-month prescriptions of birth control for Idaho women died on a 13-20 vote in the Senate on Monday.
Many insurance plans only cover one-to-three month supplies of birth control. The bill would require reimbursement for six-month prescriptions unless otherwise requested.
Only insurance carriers that already cover contraceptives would be affected, and those withholding coverage for religious reasons would remain exempt.
Sen. Cherie Buckner-Webb, D-Boise, said the birth control treats a variety of afflictions in addition to its use an contraceptive. The bill would increase access to health care, she said.
“This is a great opportunity for the women of our state,” Buckner-Webb said.
Some Republicans suggested the bill would cover abortifacients. Others said it infringed on the free market.
People pay insurance premiums month-to-month and cancel plans, Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, said in opposition to the bill.
“It is a mandate for the insurance company to pay for something that may not even be for someone who pays for insurance throughout the entire six month period of time,” Rice said. “It shifts it onto people who are paying for the insurance and away from people that aren’t in some cases.”
Sen. Kelly Arthur Anthon, R-Burley, said he did not have problem with the topic or the time frame, but opposed the bill.
“My concern is the state government inserts itself into a private contract,” he said.
Sen. Maryanne Jordan, D-Boise, pointed out that no insurance companies in Idaho oppose the bill.
“The small cost that might be incurred if a person were to access ... six months’ worth of birth control then cancel a plan is a much smaller cost to an insurance company than the cost of an unintended pregnancy,” Jordan said.
The Legislature frequently regulates insurance companies, Sen. Abby Lee, R-Fruitland, said
“Do we believe that access to health care is important?” Lee posed.
