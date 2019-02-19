BOISE — The Idaho Senate killed a bill Tuesday that would have banned the use of handheld cellphones and other devices while driving, with mixed support from Magic Valley lawmakers.
Senate Bill 1064, brought by Sen. Jim Rice of Caldwell, died on a 15-18-2 vote.
The bill would have banned the use of handheld devices — including phones, tablets and laptops — while driving, with a few exceptions including for emergencies, on-duty law enforcement, and hands-free GPS use. It would also have prohibited drivers from driving with headphones or Bluetooth devices in more than one ear at a time.
SB 1064 was the second piece of legislation to be introduced this session that would make laws on cellphone use uniform across Idaho. While Idaho already has a statewide ban on texting and driving, a handful of local governments around the state — including the cities of Ketchum and Hailey and Blaine County itself — have put in place ordinances banning all handheld cellphone use behind the wheel.
Two Magic Valley senators — Sen. Bert Brackett, a Republican from Rogerson who chairs the Senate Transportation Committee, and Sen. Michelle Stennett, a Democrat from Ketchum — voted in favor of the statewide ban. Sen. Kelly Anthon, R-Burley, Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls, and Sen. Jim Patrick, R-Twin Falls, voted against.
Patrick said he would like to see the state enforce the distracted driving laws it already has, while other critics of SB 1064 cited concerns about how the bill would be enforced in rural, agricultural areas.
Existing state law prohibits texting while driving, but city officials in Ketchum and Hailey say the statute in place doesn’t go far enough. Current law essentially requires police to get a warrant to look through a phone to prove the suspected texter was indeed texting. Because of the difficulty in enforcing the state’s texting and driving ban, members of law enforcement say, citations are relatively rare — with the only legal alternative being the harsher misdemeanor charge of inattentive driving.
Meanwhile, another bill related to cellphone use while driving remains in play in the statehouse. House Bill 77, from Rep. Chad Christensen of Ammon, would void the cellphone bans in Blaine County and prevent other local governments from passing similar ordinances. That bill was referred to the House Transportation & Defense Committee but has not yet had a hearing.
