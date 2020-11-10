Senate GOP previews bid to limit governor's powers in 2021

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

A constitutional amendment needs two-thirds support in the Legislature, after which it goes to a popular vote and needs just a majority. Anthon said lawmakers are discussing exactly what an amendment would look like, including how a special session could be called and what limits would be placed on it.

“Our hope in the Senate is to arrive at some kind of consensus amongst our caucus members as we move forward with presenting a bill,” he said.

Anthon said there is a consensus among Senate Republicans at least that the power needs to be limited so Idaho doesn’t end up developing a full-time Legislature, joking that “Idahoans are safer when we’re not in session.” And, he said, the public should know what is going to be discussed beforehand.

“It should be something Idahoans have lots of advance notice of, if you’re going to call yourself into special session,” he said.