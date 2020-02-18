BOISE — Those using a cellphone while driving would face a fine under a bill approved Tuesday by the Senate Transportation Committee.
Handheld devices are “far and away” the greatest cause of distracted driving accidents in Idaho, said Jeff Neumeyer of United Heritage Insurance. There are 5,000 crashes in Idaho a year caused handheld devices, resulting in 2,200 injuries, 50 deaths, and more than $1 billion in damages, Neumeyer said.
“Distracted driving has become a serious life, health and safety problem across the country and here in Idaho,” he said.
The bill would ban the use of any handheld mobile electronic device (cellphones, laptops, tablets, etc.) while driving. Drivers also could not wear headphones or watch videos. Those who violate the law once would receive an infraction and a fine of $75, with escalating penalties for each subsequent offense.
Several exceptions are included to allow for hands-free calling, one-touch and voice operation, GPS navigation, and emergency calls to 911. It would apply to cars idling in traffic but not to those lawfully parked.
“(The bill) has been carefully designed to reduce crashes and save lives while also being narrowly tailored to minimize the impact on individual freedom,” Neumeyer said.
Officers could only issue warnings for the first six-months following enactment of the law.
“We are not trying to make this a gotcha," Neumeyer said. "We are trying to change behavior and educate people."
You have free articles remaining.
Idaho drivers can already be pulled over for inattentive driving, though some officers have said they are hesitant to give misdemeanors for phone use. Officers can give an infraction for specifically texting while driving, but state law does not extend to other forms of distracted driving.
Jeff Lavey of the Idaho Chiefs of Police Association said cellphone use while driving compromises safety for all on the road.
“People using their phones are not safe drivers, they’re lucky drivers,” Lavey said.
The bill would preempt local ordinances passed by several cities and counties, and create a uniform law statewide. A poll from the Idaho Department of Transportation showed 86% of residents support a hands-free law.
Hands-free laws are in 21 other states, and 19 legislatures are considering similar legislation.
Motorcycle, bicycle and pedestrian advocates testified in favor of the bill Tuesday. AAA Idaho, AARP and insurance lobbies also supported the idea.
The bill now heads to the full Senate.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.