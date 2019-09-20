TWIN FALLS — A Democrat running for a seat in Idaho’s congressional delegation says she will tandem BASE jump off Perrine Bridge if her campaign raises $15,000 by Sept. 30.
Nancy Harris, a 2020 candidate for the U.S. Senate seat held by Jim Risch, announced the “leap of faith” Wednesday on her campaign’s Facebook page.
“I need to maintain my edge,” Harris said. “The word I use to describe myself is intrepid: I’m undefeatable.”
Harris, a Boise businesswoman, condemned money in politics and positioned herself as a working-class woman challenging a wealthy incumbent. Risch’s $54.7 million net worth in 2015 was second among Senators, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
“I am now completely awake about what’s going on,” Harris said. “We need a change here in Idaho and we need a change in the United States.”
Harris said a Republican has held the Senate seat since she was born in 1948.
“I must have been born to run for Senate this year,” she said.
A press release from her campaign said Harris advocates for “immigration fairness, action on climate changes, affordable health care and student debt relief.”
Risch announced his re-election campaign in August. Shelley farmer Travis Oler is also running for the seat as a Democrat.
