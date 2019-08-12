BOISE (AP) — U.S. Sen. Jim Risch has announced his 2020 re-election campaign in Idaho.
The 76-year-old Republican in a statement Monday says socialist agendas in Congress make it his duty to run for re-election and stand up for conservative solutions.
Risch has held the office since 2009 and is the chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.
He says he wants to continue to work to lower taxes, have a smaller government and encourage the growth of small businesses.
Nancy Harris, a Democrat, is challenging Risch.
I'd like to thank Mr. Reisch for his service and encourage him to retire. He has been in government far too long while the country has been spent $22 trillion in debt and overrun with 11 million illegal aliens. We need 'new' people with 'new' ideas. Not Jim Risch for yet another term. More of the same has netted us nothing but traffic congestion, higher taxes with no end in sight.
