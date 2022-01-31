Sen. Patrick announces 2022 run, will face primary challenge

TWIN FALLS — Idaho Sen. Jim Patrick announced his intention to run for Idaho’s new District 24 Senate seat in the 2022 election, but first, he'll face a primary challenge from the right.

Glenneda Zuiderveld has announced she will challeng Patrick in the May 17 Republican primary. Zuiderveld will give Patrick his first primary contest since he won his first political race, for the Idaho House of Representatives in 2006.

“Every two years we apply for the job again,” Patrick said. “And that’s OK, we should.”

Patrick has been in the state Legislature since 2006 when he was elected to the House. In 2012, he was elected to the state Senate.

The Republican from rural Twin Falls county is chairman of the Senate Commerce and Human Resources committee, and sits on the committees for Agriculture and Natural Resources. He said those areas of experience would suit the needs of the constituents in Gooding, Camas and Twin Falls.

Last week, the Idaho Supreme Court upheld new legislative district maps that changed the boundaries of the district Patrick represents. Idaho District 24 is now made up of rural Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas counties. Patrick has served as senator for the old District 25, which was rural Twin Falls and Jerome counties, since 2012.

“I like working with people in Jerome county,” Patrick said. “But Gooding county and Camas county are similar, It would be good to meet more people and fit what’s needed.”

Most of Patrick’s private career had been in farming, as well as serving as a director of a local bank. Patrick served on Twin Falls County Planning and Zoning board, as well as on Idaho Bean Commission and the Salmon Falls Creek Canal Board.

“One thing I’ll talk about in my campaign about is how great the state of Idaho is doing, but there’s more to come,” Patrick said, highlighting the state's strong budget and opportunities to improve infrastructure.

Zuiderveld said she is seeking the Senate seat to resist federal overreach.

“I just feel there is a need for somebody who will get in there and really do all they can to protect people’s God-given unalienable rights and our state sovereignty,” Zuiderveld said. “We’re beginning to lose our state sovereignty, and that’s a huge concern for me because our state sovereignty is going to protect us from federal overreach.”

Zuiderveld spent most of her life in Jerome after her family located there in 1970 when she was four years old. She now lives in Twin Falls County. According to her website, she and her husband have been self-employed for 27 years, and her Linked-In profile lists administrative assistant and payroll for a 500-person dairy business as part of her business history.

Zuiderveld is part of Magic Valley Liberty Alliance, a political advocacy organization that contends that Magic Valley Republican legislators voting records are too frequently in line with their Democratic counterparts. In October 2021, Zuiderveld said she helped coordinate the Magic Valley Liberty Fest, which hosted legislators such as Priscilla Giddings, Dorothy Moon and Christy Zito.

Zuiderveld said her legislative priorities would include protecting medical freedom, supporting parental choice in education and water issues.

"One of my best qualifications for senator is going to be my loyalty and my ability and courage to stand on principles and stand on our constitution,” Zuiderveld said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0