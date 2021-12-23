Sen. Heider announces retirement, endorses Hartgen for Idaho Senate

TWIN FALLS — After 12 years serving in the Idaho Legislature, Sen. Lee Heider announced he will retire at the end of the 2022 session.

Heider has represented Twin Falls since 2010 in Idaho's District 24.

"This is going to be my last term in the Senate," Heider said. "... I've been there 12 years. That's long enough."

Heider said he decided it's now time to turn to other things, particularly spending more time with his wife, Jan, and their children and grandchildren.

He has endorsed Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen — who announced to the Times-News on Thursday that she will run for the Senate in 2022 — as his replacement.

During his time in the Senate, Heider has served on several high-profile committees, including Resources and Environment, Health and Welfare, and Senate Affairs committees. Many of the flashpoint issues brought up each session pass through the Senate Affairs committee, and Heider says it takes a level head and good communication with fellow legislators and constituents to work for the good of the people of Idaho.

"We need good people," Heider said. "The Senate is really a good place to serve. I've very much enjoyed that for the last 12 years."

In endorsing Hartgen as his successor, Heider says the legislators from the Magic Valley have tended to be fairly mainstream Republicans, which he said best serves the people of Idaho during times of intense political debate.

"Magic Valley is very middle of the road," Heider said. "We don't get under the far-right, the far-left things. We pretty much track down the middle. (Hartgen) represents that; I represent that."

Hartgen, who is serving her second term as a representative for Twin Falls, says Heider has set a good example to live up to.

"I've watched Lee, and he's done such a stellar job, and people really respect him," Hartgen said. "To think of taking his seat would be an honor, just to see if I could follow in his footsteps."

Hartgen said her time in the Idaho House has given her a lot of experience in building consensus and working through adversity to reach good legislation.

"I've enjoyed being in the House," Hartgen said. "It really teaches you that it's a citizen legislature, and everybody comes with a different path, a different walk in life and a different expertise, and you need all of those people.

"Sometimes negotiation is a dirty word with some people. I'm just not that person, I do believe in working across the aisle."

Hartgen said that the variety of temperaments in members of the House is what makes it a bit more contentious workplace, where the Senate has a reputation for being more cordial.

Hartgen has 23 years of experience as court administrator for the Fifth Judicial District. She had previously been elected Twin Falls County Clerk and served as president of the College of Southern Idaho Foundation.

"I'm a common-sense conservative who listens," Hartgen said. "I don't go out and take funny bills up to Boise. I make good policy for the state that other people bring to me. I think my promise is that I won't go off the deep end and bring things that are just for drama."

In Republican-controlled southern Idaho, the primary race in May usually tends to be the definitive contest of the election.

"I have no doubts that I will have a primary opponent," Hartgen said. "An open seat draws lots of people."

