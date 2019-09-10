ROGERSON — Sen. Bert Brackett announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in the Idaho Senate.
The Republican from Three Creek has served six terms and is the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.
"I am truly honored to have served the people of District 23 and will continue to work hard for you through the end of my term that will conclude 15 years in the House and Senate," Brackett said in a statement.
×
You have run out of free stories. To continue reading, take advantage of our LOWEST offer yet!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.
"I have great respect for those who know when it is time to step aside. I know that time for me is now," he wrote. "I will cherish the memories of serving in the legislature and appreciate the friendships I've made. I am proud to have been part in many important achievements made in the past decade and a half and value the positive changes I've helped produce in our district and our state."
Clow and Brackett on legislative school tour
Rep. Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls (left), speaks to Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, during a legislative tour at Oregon Trail Elementary School in Twin Falls on Nov. 30, 2018.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Murphy Complex Fire
Bert Brackett pauses on July 24, 2007, while describing how the Murphy Complex Fire trapped and killed several of his cattle about 40 miles west of Rogerson.
TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Nathan Brown
Rancher Bert Brackett gives Times-News reporter Nathan Brown a tour of his grazing lands Wednesday afternoon, June 7, 2017, west of Rogerson.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Murphy Complex Fire, 10 years later
Rancher Bert Brackett drives past some of his cattle Wednesday afternoon, June 7, 2017, on his Flat Creek Ranch west of Rogerson.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Murphy Complex Fire, 10 years later
Rancher Bert Brackett talks about the cattle he lost 10 years ago to the Murphy Complex Fire Wednesday afternoon, June 7, 2017, on his Flat Creek Ranch west of Rogerson.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Murphy Complex Fire, 10 years later
Rancher Bert Brackett gives a tour of various places where the Murphy Complex Fire took place 10 years ago on Wednesday afternoon, June 7, 2017, on Brackett's Flat Creek Ranch west of Rogerson.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Murphy Complex Fire, 10 years later
Rancher Bert Brackett's Flat Creek Ranch west of Rogerson lost a huge portion of its grazing land during the Murphy Complex Fire of 2007.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Murphy Complex Fire, 10 years later
Bert Brackett on June 7 looks over images shot 10 years ago on his ranch.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Nearing the end of the legislative session
Sen. Bert Brackett, facing, talks with Sen. Lee Heider on March 23, 2017, at the Capitol in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Bert Brackett
State Sen. Bert Brackett, R-Rogerson, presents a transportation funding bill to the Senate Transportation Committee on Thursday, March 16, 2017.
NATHAN BROWN, Times-News
Amalgamated Sugar 100th anniversary
Senator Bert Brackett takes a tour of Amalgamated Sugar during its 100th anniversary celebration Friday, Nov. 4, 2016, at the Twin Falls sugar factory in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Karen Launchbaugh, Bert Brackett
Karen Launchbaugh, rangeland ecologist director of the University of Idaho Rangeland Center, talks with Sen. Bert Brackett about sage grouse research during the Idaho Cattle Association held at Sun Valley.
CINDY SNYDER, FOR THE TIMES-NEWS
Interior Secretary Sally Jewell Visits Idaho
Department of the Interior Secretary Sally Jewell speaks with Idaho Senator Bert Brackett Tuesday afternoon while on a tour.
COURTESY BLM
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.