{{featured_button_text}}
State of the State address, 2018

SenatorBert Brackett (R) attends the State of the State address Monday, Jan. 8, 2018, at the Capitol in Boise.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

ROGERSON — Sen. Bert Brackett announced Tuesday that he will not seek reelection in the Idaho Senate.

The Republican from Three Creek has served six terms and is the chairman of the Senate Transportation Committee.

"I am truly honored to have served the people of District 23 and will continue to work hard for you through the end of my term that will conclude 15 years in the House and Senate," Brackett said in a statement.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

"I have great respect for those who know when it is time to step aside. I know that time for me is now," he wrote. "I will cherish the memories of serving in the legislature and appreciate the friendships I've made. I am proud to have been part in many important achievements made in the past decade and a half and value the positive changes I've helped produce in our district and our state."

Return to Magicvalley.com for more on this story.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments