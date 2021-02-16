Second Idaho senator tests positive for COVID-19

The two senators are the first publicly known cases of COVID-19 among Idaho state legislators. Winder said one senator has minor symptoms, while the other has more moderate symptoms such as congestion and a cough. He said he doesn’t know how many other senators could have been potentially exposed, but one senator had been in contact with several legislators Monday morning who were wearing masks.

“We don’t think it’s a big issue, but we are monitoring that and we are having daily testing,” Winder said.

Idaho Capitol’s COVID-19 protocols

The new reported cases at the Capitol followed news late Thursday that two legislative staffers tested positive for the coronavirus. Both staffers remained in isolation as of Monday, said Olivia Heersink, spokesperson for the Idaho House and Senate Democrats.

Neither of the staffers exposed each other, nor did they expose the senator who tested positive, Heersink said Monday. She confirmed that no legislators in the Democratic Party — most of whom took advantage of additional testing offered Friday and Monday — have tested positive so far.

Two staffers, one in the House and one in the Senate, have also previously tested positive.