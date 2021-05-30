Scorched earth politics leave little room for common ground. Can these Idaho groups fight extremism?

The Idaho 97 Project formed in recent months to combat extremism, COVID-19 disinformation

Political and civic minded Boiseans Nathaniel Hoffman and Emily Walton created The Idaho 97 Project, the newest group entering the fray to oppose extremism and engage Idahoans.

“It was quite spontaneous — Emily and I both were sort of simultaneously reacting to the very aggressive protesting outside of Central District Health (while the public health district was considering strategies to slow the spread of the coronavirus),” Hoffman said.

“The name was pretty spontaneous too,” Hoffman added. “It represents what we believe to be the feelings of most Idahoans, who have had enough of the extremist views of politics ruling the day.”

Soon, Mike Satz, an attorney and a former executive officer and associate vice president for the University of Idaho in southwest Idaho joined the effort. Satz became the founding executive director of The Idaho 97 Project and the group formed as an LLC and relaunched.

Satz said he is the only paid staff member, and the project’s funding is entirely donation-based. He said they have received contributions ranging from $5 to $5,000 and have received support from independents, Republicans, libertarians and Democrats alike.