‘Salmon Reckoning’ investigates Congressman Simpson’s plan to save salmon, breach Snake River dams

Lewiston, Idaho, will take a hit. Breaching the four dams would seriously affect the “seaport” there and the barging of Palouse wheat. The Northwest will lose 1,000 megawatts of clean power. Simpson believes there are ways around these issues but that the Northwest “has to accept change.”

“Change is coming,” said Simpson. “Are we going to take advantage of it? Are we going to design our future, or are we going to have it imposed on us? I think we can do a better job designing it ourselves. I think we can save salmon.”

Seattle Times environment reporter Lynda Mapes was shocked when she learned Congressman Simpson got involved in the debate. “All of a sudden, onto the scene comes somebody named Mike Simpson. I had to keep looking up his name. Who is he? Republican out of Idaho. Whoever would have thunk it!”

Mapes said: “They would rather shape that change themselves through the Simpson proposal, or something like it. A Northwest decision by Northwesterners, rather than something imposed from a courtroom.”

Stakeholders see Idaho’s salmon recovery differently