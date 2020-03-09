Sales tax distribution bill headed to governor

BOISE — Under a bill that has passed through the Legislature, cities would receive sales tax increases based on population in an attempt to distribute money more fairly.

The Senate voted 30-4 on Monday in favor of the bill, which now heads for the governor’s desk.

The state collects nearly $2 billion each year from sales tax. About 11.5% of that is returned to cities and counties using a formula that considers property wealth, population and other factors.

Senate Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said the system has resulted in uneven distribution of revenue.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

For instance, the state sent cities $81.24 of sales tax revenue per person in 2019. Jerome received $68.51 per person but similarly populated Blackfoot received $84.47. One extreme example was in Blaine County, where Hailey received $74.78 per person while neighboring Sun Valley got $522.67 per person.

“What we’re looking for is fairness,” Hill said.