Sales tax distribution bill headed to governor

BOISE — Under a bill that has passed through the Legislature, cities would receive sales tax increases based on population in an attempt to distribute money more fairly.
The Senate voted 30-4 on Monday in favor of the bill, which now heads for the governor’s desk.
The state collects nearly $2 billion each year from sales tax. About 11.5% of that is returned to cities and counties using a formula that considers property wealth, population and other factors.
Senate Pro-Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg, said the system has resulted in uneven distribution of revenue.
For instance, the state sent cities $81.24 of sales tax revenue per person in 2019. Jerome received $68.51 per person but similarly populated Blackfoot received $84.47. One extreme example was in Blaine County, where Hailey received $74.78 per person while neighboring Sun Valley got $522.67 per person.
“What we’re looking for is fairness,” Hill said.
Cities would still receive 11.5% of sales tax revenue in the state under the bill. It would set 2020 as a baseline and each city would be guaranteed to receive at least the current amount. The first 1% of growth would be evenly divided among cities, and any additional growth would be distributed to cities that receive less than they should relative to population.
Hill said the “phase-in” approach prevents a system of winners and losers and ensures nobody comes away with less money.
“It slows the narrowing so it’s going to take longer to get an equilibrium there,” he said. “These cities have budgets they’ve got to deal with, so the idea was not to freeze them out until everybody else catches up.”
The House approved the bill 53-16 in February.