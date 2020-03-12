Ruth Bader Ginsburg is coming to Sun Valley. Here’s how you can hear her speak

SUN VALLEY — On the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, Idahoans have the chance to hear from a woman who spent much of her legal career fighting for gender equality and women’s rights.
Sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will speak on Sept. 2 in Sun Valley, according to a press release from the Alturas Institute.
Ginsburg is joining the institute’s September speaker series “Conversations with Exceptional Women.” Tickets for the session with Ginsburg will be sold separately from the rest of the conference, which ran from $150 to $1,500 a person before selling out.
Tickets to hear the original set of speakers — including award-winning authors, an Olympic gold medalist, recipients of the Nobel and Pulitzer Prizes and other female leaders — sold out so quickly that organizers wanted to come up with another option for Idahoans.
“We were absolutely crushed by the expression of disappointment and frustration incurred by those unable to purchase tickets for our event, which sold out in a matter of minutes,” said David Adler, the president of the Alturas Institute. “We began immediately to search for a solution to accommodate the many hundreds of local residents and others throughout Idaho and across the nation eager to hear our incredible speakers, including Justice Ginsburg.”
People who already purchased tickets for the September speaker series can attend Ginsburg’s event for no additional charge. Tickets for Ginsburg’s session at the Sun Valley Pavilion go on sale the week of March 16 on the Alturas Institute website. Pavilion seats cost $100, and lawn seating to watch the conversation on TV screens cost $25 each.
President Jimmy Carter appointed Ginsburg to the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit in 1980. In 1993, President Bill Clinton nominated Ginsburg for her seat on the Supreme Court. Before that, Ginsburg argued sex discrimination cases for the American Civil Liberties Union and helped launch the organization’s Women’s Rights Project.
Despite several hospitalizations due to health complications and cancer treatment, Ginsburg maintains a busy public life and speaking schedule. She told Politico earlier this year that she is now cancer free.