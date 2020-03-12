Ruth Bader Ginsburg is coming to Sun Valley. Here’s how you can hear her speak

SUN VALLEY — On the 100th anniversary of women getting the right to vote, Idahoans have the chance to hear from a woman who spent much of her legal career fighting for gender equality and women’s rights.

Sitting U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg will speak on Sept. 2 in Sun Valley, according to a press release from the Alturas Institute.

Ginsburg is joining the institute’s September speaker series “Conversations with Exceptional Women.” Tickets for the session with Ginsburg will be sold separately from the rest of the conference, which ran from $150 to $1,500 a person before selling out.

Tickets to hear the original set of speakers — including award-winning authors, an Olympic gold medalist, recipients of the Nobel and Pulitzer Prizes and other female leaders — sold out so quickly that organizers wanted to come up with another option for Idahoans.