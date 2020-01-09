BOISE — Rules establishing eligibility for Medicaid expansion were approved Thursday by the House Health and Welfare Committee.
The rules outline the newly expanded adult population that may receive Medicaid, including those who make less than 138% of the federal poverty level.
Part of the change clarifies that, under Medicaid expansion, inmates who require inpatient medical services at a hospital are eligible for Medicaid if they meet program requirements.
“As soon as they leave the correctional facility, as long as they meet eligibility requirements ... they will then be covered under Medicaid at the medical facility,” Department of Health and Welfare Director Dave Jeppesen said.
Some medical costs previously covered in the Department of Corrections budget will now go to the Department of Health and Welfare under the change. That will save the state money because the federal government pays for most of the costs associated with Medicaid expansion, something already accounted for in the current budget, Jeppesen said.
In 2018, voters approved expanding Medicaid to cover those making less than 138% of the federal poverty level. Expanded coverage began Jan. 1. While about 91,000 new applicants are expected, only 55,917 have signed up as of Thursday, according to the Department of Health and Welfare.
Other changes in the rules section included minor language and structure tweaks for clarification, program manager Camille Schiller said.
“This will create a more organized chapter regarding the eligibility for all adult groups,” Schiller said.
Negotiation of the rules was not “feasible” since the changes were made to comply with state statute and federal regulations, she said.
Still, three Republican lawmakers voted against the rules, including Reps. Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls, Chad Christensen, R-Ammon, and Tim Kastning, a stand-in for Rep. John Green, R-Rathdrum, who was indicted in Texas in a tax evasion case.
A similar committee in the Senate unanimously approved the Medicaid expansion rules along with several other sections related to tobacco, food safety standards, emergency medical services and immunizations.
