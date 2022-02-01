Rough road ahead: Twin Falls' dirt commercial road

TWIN FALLS — There are just a handful of public roads in the city that are still dirt or gravel, but those who use it to access businesses say no road could be in worse shape than Floral Avenue.

Off Eastland Drive just south of Kimberly Road, Floral is a half-mile stretch of dirt that serves a commercial area with about 25 local businesses.

As a result of regular commercial and truck traffic, the road surface is in a constant state of distress. When it’s hot and dry, the traffic kicks up clouds of choking dust. When it rains, the road becomes a sloppy, gloppy mess. And then there’s the potholes.

Business owners who are on Floral Avenue say they have been asking to have the issue addressed for years.

Stace Campbell owns CTS Inc., an engineering company with locations in Tokyo, Boise, and at 2028 Floral Ave. Campbell said when he acquired the property in 2013, the city had indicated that a paving project would be coming, and some code-required improvements on his property would need to be deferred until after it was paved.

“They painted the picture that this was going to be the place to be,” Campbell said. When he moved in, the city was finishing an arsenic remediation project, and was installing fiber optics and other utilities. He said they were going to deal with the road, finish fiber optics, and put in drains to deal with the storm water.

But the road has never been improved. In fact, the conditions of the road are so consistently bad, Campbell no longer receives deliveries for sensitive equipment at the Floral location because those items were too frequently damaged in transit.

When it rains, the single stormwater drain on his part of the street gets overwhelmed, sending water into his property, where Campbell’s own drain collects the overflow. And last year, a client coming to his business broke a tire and a rim on Floral while driving to the site.

City code requires businesses to install things like curbs, gutters and approaches. But those can’t be put in until there is a road to connect them. Campbell’s business isn’t the only one with deferral agreements for necessary improvements. Many of the businesses have deferred agreements to construct things like curbs and gutters.

Although they pay the same tax rates as other businesses in the city, Campbell and other business owners on Floral say they are not receiving the same services as other businesses that have paved roads.

Campbell said he is asking one last time for the city to address the road. If no action is taken by the end of 2022, he said he is preparing a tort claim against the city to recoup damages, and is looking at locations outside of Twin Falls for his business.

“Best case scenario is they would fix the road,” Campbell said. “We could continue to receive the sensitive equipment that we need and have at that facility without damaging it or getting denied deliveries, then we would keep some operations there.”

The earliest record the city could find about the circumstances on Floral date to a City Council meeting in December 2019, when Public Works Director Jon Caton brought the situation to the council.

“It can be a challenge to maintain, it would be great to not have to do that anymore,” Caton told the council. “Because of the complexity, because of the cost, it’s just never really risen to the level of us taking a closer look.”

The council hired a contractor to conduct a study to come up with some options and prices for improvements. The study came back in 2020 with options that cost between a $2.8 million for a full build-out of the road, to $400,000 for a series of ditches to be cut along the road to manage stormwater.

Business owners and the engineers compromised on a hybrid option, which was a combination of ditches for stormwater control, along with a double-layer of chip-seal to harden the surface, which would meet the needs of those who use the roadway at a lower cost, but not have as long a life-span as a full rebuild. That project was ball-parked at about $700,000.

But during meetings to budget for street projects, money was allocated to an emergency rebuild of Hankins Road and a handful of sidewalk projects to make it safer for children walking to school. Faced with these choices, the council voted against funding any project on Floral by a 5-2 vote.

Councilman Chris Reid was one who voted in favor of budgeting a project for Floral Avenue. Reid told the Times-News that he voted to advance the project because he knew it would need to be dealt with sooner or later.

“The problem is when you have a limited budget, there’s a lot of priorities out there,” Reid said.

“Yes, those business owners deserve a road, but also, children walking in the street I put on a higher priority,” Reid said. “I don’t think anybody on the council wants Floral to be a gravel road. We want to get it done. But how does it get paid for? That’s the big thing.”

“We need to do something,” Reid said. “We need to put money towards this, because that price tag is not going to get smaller.”

