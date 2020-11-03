Rock Creek Fire Protection District levy remains in question

KIMBERLY — The Rock Creek Fire Protection District’s temporary levy override appeared to be falling short Tuesday evening, but final results were not available.

The levy for $605,837 requires a 67% super majority to be approved. As of 11:30 p.m., there were 1,755 vote in favor and 1,167 against, or a 60% approval.

Check magicvalley.com and read Thursday's Times-News for results.

The temporary override was in the amount of $605,837 a year for two years.

The tax impact on the levy is $69.66 per $100,000 of assessed property value.

The district has not changed the levy rate since the district was formed, according to the district’s website.

The district is experiencing growth with more calls for service and without the levy it will have had to lay off firefighters and not be able to staff the station 24 hours a day, which means the emergency response times will be extended.

