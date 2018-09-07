KIMBERLY — The Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District has an interim chief following the resignation of Chief Jason Keller.
Keller’s last day with the department was Friday, Aug. 31, Interim Chief Stacey Thomas said. Thomas took over the following Monday.
Thomas said he did not know why Keller left the department. The Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Commissioners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Thomas, an engine captain, has been with the department for more than two decades. He became a full-time employee in 2011 after years of volunteering.
The district is now tasked with finding a new chief, a process that could take anywhere from one to four months, Thomas said.
“Whether they’re going to offer me the position, hire somebody else, or look outside the agency I honestly just don’t know,” Thomas said. “At this point, unless something drastically changes, I would be interested in the position.”
He credited Keller with the department’s growth in recent years.
“We wouldn’t be where we’re at had it not been for Chief Keller,” Thomas said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.