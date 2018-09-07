Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Rock Creek Rural Fire District

Rock Creek Rural Fire District firefighters prepare to battle a residential fire in 2010 in Kimberly.

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

KIMBERLY — The Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District has an interim chief following the resignation of Chief Jason Keller.

Keller’s last day with the department was Friday, Aug. 31, Interim Chief Stacey Thomas said. Thomas took over the following Monday.

Thomas said he did not know why Keller left the department. The Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District Commissioners did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jason Keller

Rock Creek Fire Chief Jason Keller

 TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

Thomas, an engine captain, has been with the department for more than two decades. He became a full-time employee in 2011 after years of volunteering.

The district is now tasked with finding a new chief, a process that could take anywhere from one to four months, Thomas said.

“Whether they’re going to offer me the position, hire somebody else, or look outside the agency I honestly just don’t know,” Thomas said. “At this point, unless something drastically changes, I would be interested in the position.”

He credited Keller with the department’s growth in recent years.

“We wouldn’t be where we’re at had it not been for Chief Keller,” Thomas said.

