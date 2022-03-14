Road work ahead: 2 projects to start in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS — A pair of road projects on U.S. Highway 93 is due to begin night work starting this spring and running into mid-summer.

A portion of Pole Line Road from Blue Lakes to Grandview will be resurfaced to improve traction and enhance safety for motorists. The concrete surface will be milled to restore it to the surface texture it had when new. Idaho Transportation Department expects work to begin in late March and last through late May or early June.

The work on Pole Line Rd will take place overnight from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and will involve nighttime lane restrictions. There will be no lane restrictions during the daytime in an effort to limit interruptions to traffic flow. ITD said some businesses will have brief limits to access during nighttime hours.

After the resurfacing project for Pole Line concludes, a second project will begin to resurface the roadway on Blue Lakes Blvd. from the Perrine Bridge to Pole Line Rd. The asphalt surface will be milled and reincorporated with new material.

A more involved rebuild of the right turn lane from southbound Blue Lakes onto Pole Line will require a full-depth road replacement, from dirt to asphalt.

Construction on this project will also take place between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. and will involve overnight lane closures. All lanes will be open during the daytime. Travelers in the right turn lane may encounter a gravel driving surface during construction..

The final portion of the work on Blue Lakes will include the replacement of the traffic signals at Blue Lakes and Bridgeview Street/Fillmore Drive, and replacing pedestrian ramps.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0