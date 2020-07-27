Risch, Crapo back $740 billion defense bill

The $740.5 billion National Defense Authorization Act that passed the Senate Thursday contains several items related to Idaho National Laboratory.
The bill contains funding for security, cleanup and waste disposal at the U.S. Department of Energy desert site west of Idaho Falls and for the Spent Fuel Handling Recapitalization Project at the site’s Naval Reactors Facility. The bill also includes authorization of the Nuclear Energy Leadership Act, which encourages partnerships between the nuclear industry and national laboratories to develop nuclear reactors, according to a news release from U.S. Sens. Jim Risch and Mike Crapo, R-Idaho.
The bill also includes authorization of the Disaster Assistance for Rural Communities Act, which lets small businesses and homeowners in rural areas access disaster assistance.
The bill, which increases spending by about $2 billion over the current fiscal year, passed the Republican-majority Senate 86-14. Much of the national coverage of the vote has focused on a provision that President Donald Trump opposes to rename military bases named after Confederate figures; he has threatened to veto the bill as a result. A version of the bill passed the Democratic-led House earlier this week; the chambers will have to work out the differences between the two bills before a final version can be passed and sent to the president’s desk.
Risch and Crapo, both of whom voted for the bill, sent out a news release highlighting provisions they support, such as raising military pay, investing in new technology to improve cybersecurity and the Indo-Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a plan to boost America’s presence in the Pacific that, they said, sends “a signal to the Chinese Communist Party that the U.S. remains committed to protecting its interests and allies in the region.”
“In recent weeks and months, we have seen the United States’ foreign adversaries, such as China and Russia, escalate their malign activities around the globe in a direct challenge to our national security,” said Risch, who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “The FY 2021 NDAA will ensure that U.S. forces are equipped to defend against imminent threats and ensure the safety of our democracy.”
“This bipartisan NDAA signals to our nation’s heroes in the Armed Forces that the country has their back as they defend our republic against the throes of ongoing threats by authoritarian regimes,” Crapo said. “This NDAA provides them the vital tools and support necessary to continue defending our great country both at home and abroad.”
