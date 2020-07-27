Risch, Crapo back $740 billion defense bill

Risch and Crapo, both of whom voted for the bill, sent out a news release highlighting provisions they support, such as raising military pay, investing in new technology to improve cybersecurity and the Indo-Pacific Deterrence Initiative, a plan to boost America’s presence in the Pacific that, they said, sends “a signal to the Chinese Communist Party that the U.S. remains committed to protecting its interests and allies in the region.”

“In recent weeks and months, we have seen the United States’ foreign adversaries, such as China and Russia, escalate their malign activities around the globe in a direct challenge to our national security,” said Risch, who heads the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “The FY 2021 NDAA will ensure that U.S. forces are equipped to defend against imminent threats and ensure the safety of our democracy.”

“This bipartisan NDAA signals to our nation’s heroes in the Armed Forces that the country has their back as they defend our republic against the throes of ongoing threats by authoritarian regimes,” Crapo said. “This NDAA provides them the vital tools and support necessary to continue defending our great country both at home and abroad.”

