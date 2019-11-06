Richfield Mayoral race
Tom Naylor, a 55-year-old supervisor at Glanbia Foods in Richfield, will be the town's new mayor.
Mayor Charles Buttcane is retiring, and several people asked Naylor to run, he said.
“I’d never thought about running before,” Naylor said. “It sounds like a good opportunity for me to help out.”
Naylor garnered 112 votes — 76% — compared with Alvin Garrett's 28 votes and Charlotte Sheppard's 7 votes.
Richfield City Council
Leav'en Hatch and Annie West beat out Mitch Henson for two open City Council seats. Hatch received 102 votes and West received 86.
Dietrich Mayor
Deborah Moon, with nearly 72% of the vote, beat incumbent Don Heiken for city mayor.
Moon garnered 63 votes to Heiken's 25. Heiken has been mayor since 2007.
Dietrich City Council
You have free articles remaining.
John Howard and Taylor Perkins beat incumbents Robert Jaurequi and Boyd King, and challengers Cody Hollibaugh and Danielle Ward for seats on the City Council.
Howard received 590 votes and Perkins received 45. Jaurequi received 11 votes, Hollibaugh 26, Ward 22, and King, who ran as a write-in candidate, received zero votes.
Dietrich School District, Zone 2 Trustee
Dolly Power will replace Kris Hubert on the school board. Power beat out challengers Valerie Varadi and Max Auker.
Dietrich School District, Zone 5 Trustee
Incumbent Perry Van Tassell beat Scott Zimmer for the Zone 5 seat on the Dietrich School Board, 25-6.
Shoshone City Council
Jodi Waite, a small business owner in Shoshone, received nearly 42% of the vote over challengers Algeberta Gage, Raymond Alexander, and Sharron Pennington.
Gage was appointed to the two-year seat earlier this year.
Shoshone is “a sleeping giant in the Magic Valley,” Waite said. “We need to participate in the valley’s economic boom and even be a leader. We can do that if we focus on big ideas.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.