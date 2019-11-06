{{featured_button_text}}

Richfield Mayoral race

Tom Naylor, a 55-year-old supervisor at Glanbia Foods in Richfield, will be the town's new mayor.

Mayor Charles Buttcane is retiring, and several people asked Naylor to run, he said.

“I’d never thought about running before,” Naylor said. “It sounds like a good opportunity for me to help out.”

Naylor garnered 112 votes — 76% — compared with Alvin Garrett's 28 votes and Charlotte Sheppard's 7 votes.

Richfield City Council

Leav'en Hatch and Annie West beat out Mitch Henson for two open City Council seats. Hatch received 102 votes and West received 86.

Dietrich Mayor

Deborah Moon, with nearly 72% of the vote, beat incumbent Don Heiken for city mayor.

Moon garnered 63 votes to Heiken's 25. Heiken has been mayor since 2007.

Dietrich City Council

John Howard and Taylor Perkins beat incumbents Robert Jaurequi and Boyd King, and challengers Cody Hollibaugh and Danielle Ward for seats on the City Council.

Howard received 590 votes and Perkins received 45. Jaurequi received 11 votes, Hollibaugh 26, Ward 22, and King, who ran as a write-in candidate, received zero votes.

Dietrich School District, Zone 2 Trustee

Dolly Power will replace Kris Hubert on the school board. Power beat out challengers Valerie Varadi and Max Auker.

Dietrich School District, Zone 5 Trustee

Incumbent Perry Van Tassell beat Scott Zimmer for the Zone 5 seat on the Dietrich School Board, 25-6.

Shoshone City Council

Jodi Waite, a small business owner in Shoshone, received nearly 42% of the vote over challengers Algeberta Gage, Raymond Alexander, and Sharron Pennington.

Jodi Waite

Waite

 COURTESY PHOTO

Gage was appointed to the two-year seat earlier this year.

Shoshone is “a sleeping giant in the Magic Valley,” Waite said. “We need to participate in the valley’s economic boom and even be a leader. We can do that if we focus on big ideas.”

