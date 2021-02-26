Residents push Twin Falls City Council to show Second Amendment support

TWIN FALLS — Hundreds of people gathered at Downtown Commons Thursday to show their support for the Second Amendment. Now they want the City Council to do the same.
Resident Lanny Denton first approached the council about passing a resolution declaring Twin Falls as a “Second Amendment sanctuary city” during a meeting in January. The council didn’t take up the issue.
Now with this public showing of support, along with an online petition that’s gathered nearly 3,000 signatures, he’s hoping council members reconsider.
“I’m hoping to get them to act by showing it’s more than just me,” Denton said.
Another municipality in Gooding County has declared itself a "Second Amendment sanctuary city."
Denton arranged the event with Forrest Andersen of Washington Street Pawn. The latter said it was an opportunity for people who are concerned about potential federal gun law changes to raise their concerns and call on council members to affirm their support of the Second Amendment.
Andersen specifically pointed to House Resolution 127, which Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas introduced in January. This bill would require the attorney general to establish and maintain a public database of all firearms in the U.S. along with the names of the people who own them and where their guns are stored.
Congress hasn’t taken any action on this bill, but President Joe Biden has called for legislators to pursue “commonsense gun law reforms.”
“All across our nation, parents, spouses, children, siblings, and friends have known the pain of losing a loved one to gun violence,” Biden said in a statement issued on Feb. 14. “We will take action to end our epidemic of gun violence and make our schools and communities safer.”
In this statement — which the White House released on the three-year anniversary of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida where 14 students and three staff members were murdered — the president called for background checks on all gun sales and a ban on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.
Andersen said the City Council needs to show it supports its residents’ Second Amendment rights amid these types of federal policy proposals.
“What we want is to see the city of Twin Falls listen to their constituents and make a proclamation stating that they support the Second Amendment and that they are doing what’s within their power as a city to defend citizens’ rights,” Andersen said.
Over the last few year cities throughout Idaho, as well as the rest of the country, have passed resolutions declaring themselves as “Second Amendment sanctuary cities.” In the Magic Valley, both Gooding and Hagerman have made such declarations within the last two months.
But when Denton first approached Twin Falls City Council with the same resolution Gooding passed, the board declined to pursue the matter.
In an email after the Jan. 19 meeting, Councilmember Greg Lanting told the Times-News that he wouldn’t support the city declaring itself a “sanctuary city” for any reason. This is a stance he said on Thursday through email that he still stands by.
Mayor Suzanne Hawkins said the city hasn’t received any official resolution or proclamation for the council to review, but in the past, the council has avoided signing onto measures that include the term “sanctuary city.”
It’s also unclear if these resolutions are enforceable or purely symbolic. The ones approved in Gooding and Hagerman include paragraphs that say that the councils won’t appropriate funds to enforce laws that are unconstitutional. But determining whether a law is constitutional isn’t the job of a City Council; it’s a matter for the courts, Hawkins said.
The Wendell City Council declined on Feb. 18 to adopt one of these resolutions after the city attorney there said these documents are mostly political statements without much teeth.
Lincoln County also declined to take up the issue recently after Prosecuting Attorney Richard Roats said the state of Idaho already passed a law in 2014 that accomplishes what’s outlined in these resolutions.
President Biden has signed more than 30 executive actions, none of which deal with guns or the Second Amendment. That doesn't stop Idahoans from worrying about their guns.
Seven years ago, Gov. Butch Otter signed Senate Bill 1332 into law, which prevents Idaho officials and employees from enforcing laws that are contrary to the right to keep and bear arms as outlined in the state constitution.
“I believe our state law would cover and protect all of our citizens if they felt like those (changes in federal law) infringed upon their Second Amendment rights,” Roats told county commissioners during their Feb. 16 meeting.
Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, plans to introduce legislation this session that builds on this 2014 law. In a Facebook video on Feb. 22, Zito said the legislation — which she referred to as the Idaho Second Amendment Protection Act or Idaho Small Arms Protection Act — would fill in gaps that have emerged in this previous bill in a subsequent circuit court decision.
“So what we’ve done is this legislation will provide criminal and civil immunity for law enforcement officials and elected officials who refuse to aid federal agents in enforcing federal law passed that is not pursuant to the Idaho constitution or the United State constitution,” Zito said in the video.
The legislation, which hasn’t been introduced or assigned a bill number yet, also provides a way for the Legislature to intervene and defend the bill if the state’s attorney general refuses to do so.
“We don’t know what the future is going to bring, but we do know, from the rhetoric we hear, what they’re saying, that the Biden administration plans on coming after our guns,” Zito said in the video.
Andersen acknowledges that if there are federal gun law changes, a resolution from the Twin Falls City Council isn’t going to do much legally. He also said the council doesn’t have to declare itself a “sanctuary city.” He just wants to see the council to take action affirming its support for the Second Amendment.
During the rally on Thursday Andersen and Denton encouraged the hundreds of attendees to show up for the City Council meeting on March 1, where they will present the thousands of signatures they’ve gathered for this effort.
“Your rights are in your hands,” Andersen told the crowd. “If we want to maintain our freedoms, we have to carry the load.”