Residents push Twin Falls City Council to show Second Amendment support

“I believe our state law would cover and protect all of our citizens if they felt like those (changes in federal law) infringed upon their Second Amendment rights,” Roats told county commissioners during their Feb. 16 meeting.

Sen. Christy Zito, R-Hammett, plans to introduce legislation this session that builds on this 2014 law. In a Facebook video on Feb. 22, Zito said the legislation — which she referred to as the Idaho Second Amendment Protection Act or Idaho Small Arms Protection Act — would fill in gaps that have emerged in this previous bill in a subsequent circuit court decision.

“So what we’ve done is this legislation will provide criminal and civil immunity for law enforcement officials and elected officials who refuse to aid federal agents in enforcing federal law passed that is not pursuant to the Idaho constitution or the United State constitution,” Zito said in the video.

The legislation, which hasn’t been introduced or assigned a bill number yet, also provides a way for the Legislature to intervene and defend the bill if the state’s attorney general refuses to do so.

“We don’t know what the future is going to bring, but we do know, from the rhetoric we hear, what they’re saying, that the Biden administration plans on coming after our guns,” Zito said in the video.