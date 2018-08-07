TWIN FALLS — Supporters of a failed resolution to condemn family separation at the U.S. border are now asking the Twin Falls city council to form a diversity advisory commission.
Discussion on the controversial resolution continued for a fourth week during the public input period at Monday night’s meeting, but some residents who spoke had a new request for the council: create a board that would address similar issues and would give marginalized communities a louder voice in local politics.
An advisory commission “would allow the city council to stay one step ahead of any future activities or issues and prevent it from being in a reactionary mode,” Twin Falls resident Richard Aldama said. “We are growing rapidly here in Twin Falls, and it is our duty to ensure that no one is left behind in that growth.”
The proposed commission has support from members of groups including the Magic Valley Women of Color Coalition, Magic Valley LGBTQ pride, and Hispanic Business Chamber of Commerce, organizer Liyah Babayan said.
“Let’s form a diversity advisory commission to represent a significant portion of the community you don’t hear from and who does not have access to you,” Babayan said Monday night, addressing council members. “It would be a mutual benefit.”
Several residents who spoke during the public comment period discussed the resolution itself, which was first introduced July 16 and rejected by the council on a 5-2 vote. Council members Greg Lanting and Chris Talkington voted in favor of adopting the resolution; Mayor Shawn Barigar, Nikki Boyd, Chris Reid, Ruth Pierce, and Suzanne Hawkins voted against it.
The following week, the council voted along the same lines not to put the resolution on a future agenda for reconsideration. Some council members who voted against reconsidering the resolution said they didn’t feel it was the city’s place to take a stance on federal matters, and urged concerned residents to reach out to Idaho’s senators and congressmen.
Some Magic Valley residents who would like to see the city denounce the practice of family separation now intend to submit a new resolution for the council to consider, Yvette Flores told the council during Monday’s public comment period.
“Regardless of their design, state and local governments often have a far greater impact on people’s lives than the federal government,” Flores said.
Twin Falls resident Scott Rickard urged the council not to adopt such a resolution.
“These forces and the resolutions they bring before us are that of what I call ‘fake Americans,’” Rickard said. “The resolution is a preliminary device that seeks to break down our will and...there will be more.”
City council members did not comment on the resolution or the concept of a diversity advisory commission at the end of the public input period.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(3) comments
Fake Americans!” very good depiction Mr. Rickard.
““The resolution is a preliminary device that seeks to break down our will and... *there will be more. *”
They’ve figured out how to use their, “Rights,” the rights we gave them against us.
It’s a Socialistic movement.
Socialism’s *target* is Communism.
They’re out to cause trouble, degrade our American values.
I remember I video on T.V. An irate refugee Mother was in a Schools Principal’s Office, somewhere in Minnesota. She was complaining that the School didn’t shut down for one of her religious holidays. The Principal explained he couldn’t do that, her Holiday wasn’t on his list.
“You don’t run things here.” The Principal explained.
The Mother answered, “Not yet, but we will soon.”
The City Council has bent over backwards for the Refugee’s and the minorities. First time the Council disagrees, they turn on the Council like a pack of Jackals.
How churlish!
How un-American!
We must remember it’s a small number of the Refugee’s and an even smaller number of minorities. It’s a just a few people who want attention, a little power. Maybe their Moms didn’t hold them enough as baby’s, give them enough attention: I don’t know.
They’ve sworn to be there every Monday to attack the Council.
*There will be more! *
Liyah Babbleon is the worst. She should just go away. I believe that if she would let someone else approach the city council more might happen. She is flighty and only cares about what hot topic is news. And then when it’s done so is she.
In reference to the efforts to strong arm the Twin Falls City Council to support a resolution condemning the separation of illegals entering this country from the children they have brought with them; the irony in Liyah Babayan's misguided and self serving charade is the fact that in every single National poll that has been taken since President Trump took office reveals the fact that legal immigrants to this country and every major racial or religious minority (Asians, Blacks, Hispanics, and Muslims) overwhelmingly support current US immigration law and President Trump's efforts to enforce them by the largest margins of any demographic group that has been polled. The myth that a local resolution supporting illegals entering the US would show support for, and be welcomed by our local minority populations that are here legally is a blatant, disproven lie. It is insulting as well... as it mistakenly suggests they are less inclined to abide by, or favor the law.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.