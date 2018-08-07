City Hall
City Hall sits along Main Avenue on Dec. 28, 2017, in downtown Twin Falls.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

TWIN FALLS — Supporters of a failed resolution to condemn family separation at the U.S. border are now asking the Twin Falls city council to form a diversity advisory commission.

Discussion on the controversial resolution continued for a fourth week during the public input period at Monday night’s meeting, but some residents who spoke had a new request for the council: create a board that would address similar issues and would give marginalized communities a louder voice in local politics.

An advisory commission “would allow the city council to stay one step ahead of any future activities or issues and prevent it from being in a reactionary mode,” Twin Falls resident Richard Aldama said. “We are growing rapidly here in Twin Falls, and it is our duty to ensure that no one is left behind in that growth.”

The proposed commission has support from members of groups including the Magic Valley Women of Color Coalition, Magic Valley LGBTQ pride, and Hispanic Business Chamber of Commerce, organizer Liyah Babayan said.

“Let’s form a diversity advisory commission to represent a significant portion of the community you don’t hear from and who does not have access to you,” Babayan said Monday night, addressing council members. “It would be a mutual benefit.”

Several residents who spoke during the public comment period discussed the resolution itself, which was first introduced July 16 and rejected by the council on a 5-2 vote. Council members Greg Lanting and Chris Talkington voted in favor of adopting the resolution; Mayor Shawn Barigar, Nikki Boyd, Chris Reid, Ruth Pierce, and Suzanne Hawkins voted against it.

The following week, the council voted along the same lines not to put the resolution on a future agenda for reconsideration. Some council members who voted against reconsidering the resolution said they didn’t feel it was the city’s place to take a stance on federal matters, and urged concerned residents to reach out to Idaho’s senators and congressmen.

Some Magic Valley residents who would like to see the city denounce the practice of family separation now intend to submit a new resolution for the council to consider, Yvette Flores told the council during Monday’s public comment period.

“Regardless of their design, state and local governments often have a far greater impact on people’s lives than the federal government,” Flores said.

Twin Falls resident Scott Rickard urged the council not to adopt such a resolution.

“These forces and the resolutions they bring before us are that of what I call ‘fake Americans,’” Rickard said. “The resolution is a preliminary device that seeks to break down our will and...there will be more.”

City council members did not comment on the resolution or the concept of a diversity advisory commission at the end of the public input period.

