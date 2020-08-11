Researchers hope to spot algae blooms in Idaho’s waters from space — an early warning system

Other potential users of the products of this study include Idaho Fish and Game, Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, Idaho Power Company, the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the public health districts.

What the future may bring

Researchers in this project are busy trying to improve their results and how they can be used by local authorities, but the study could be ready by late 2021.

“We are all working to identify the level of uncertainty associated with this process,” King said, “and the best that we can do is quantify it and try to minimize it.”

They are also developing methods that allow them to map submerged vegetation in lakes, which also produce chlorophyll A — the pigment detected by the high-resolution satellite images used in the Idaho project — and can’t currently be distinguished from cyanobacteria blooms.

The DEQ expects to have more information about harmful cyanobacteria blooms available for the public soon — including maps and data on current and potential conditions. In the meantime, Reese urges people to be alert when recreating in the water.

“If it looks like you shouldn’t go in, and you don’t, you’ll be fine,” he said.