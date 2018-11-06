BOISE (AP) — Republican Congressman Mike Simpson has won an 11th term representing Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District.
Simpson defeated Democratic challenger Aaron Swisher, a Boise economist, to retain the seat.
Simpson currently sits on the powerful House appropriations committee and is the chairman for the Energy and Water Development Subcommittee, and he’s voted multiple times in opposition to the Affordable Care Act.
During his campaign Simpson said he opposes amnesty programs for immigrants who are in the United States illegally. He also promised to promote the expansion of nuclear energy for the nation’s energy needs, but said the country still will need traditional energy sources including coal.
Swisher said he was running to create a livable minimum wage and end tax loopholes for wealthy CEOs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.