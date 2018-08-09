FILER — Prominent Republicans from across south-central Idaho gathered at the Twin Falls County Fairgrounds Wednesday evening for the Twin Falls Republicans’ summer picnic.
Sitting Republican legislators and candidates from Districts 23, 24, 25 and 26 addressed the crowd with brief comments while Twin Falls county commissioners manned the grill.
The executive director of the Idaho GOP, Frank Terraferma, was also in attendance.
“The Magic Valley is a really important region for us,” Terraferma told the Times-News, noting the importance of the three contested legislative races in District 26.
The three Republican candidates in those races — Julie Lynn of Ketchum, Mike McFadyen of Fairfield, and incumbent Rep. Steve Miller of Fairfield — were among the speakers Wednesday night.
Addressing the crowd, Miller cited Idaho’s fast-growing population and low unemployment rate. Miller will face Muffy Davis, a Democrat from Ketchum, in the general election.
“People are moving here because this is a conservative state,” Miller said. “This is all happening because we’ve had conservative leadership for a long time, and we need to continue that.”
Lynn and McFadyen, the other two Republican candidates in District 26, are both challenging Democratic incumbents in November: Sen. Michelle Stennett of Ketchum and Rep. Sally Toone of Gooding, respectively.
“You talk about an uphill race,” county chairman Steve Millington said, acting as emcee for the night. “These two right here have got a tough, tough row to hoe.”
McFadyen kept his remarks brief, telling the crowd that people of Scottish heritage, as he is, are “known for being fighters.”
“We run towards the battle, we don’t run away from the battle,” McFadyen said. “All you guys got to do is point me towards the battle, and I’m there for you.”
Lynn thanked the Twin Falls Republicans for a campaign donation and mentioned her interest in health care reform, a pillar of her platform.
“I think we have to have legislation that will provide a sustainable, market-based health insurance program for all Idahoans, not just a few,” Lynn said.
Candidates Linda Wright Hartgen of Twin Falls and Laurie Lickley of Jerome, who are seeking open House seats in Districts 24 and 25, also addressed the crowd.
Lickley, who is running for the seat held by retiring Rep. Maxine Bell of Jerome, does not have an opponent in the general election. Wright Hartgen, who is running for the seat left vacant by her husband, Rep. Stephen Hartgen, faces two opponents: Democrat Deborah Silver and Constitution Party candidate Anthony Tompkins.
“I stand for all the things that my spouse stood for: low taxes, pro-life, second amendment,” Wright Hartgen said. “You know who I am, you know where I live, and I just ask for your vote in the fall.”
