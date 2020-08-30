Republican leaders in Idaho have ties to a rising militia, extremist movement

The mayor of Sandpoint, Shelby Rognstad, said fears that local leaders were on the side of armed groups are justified. In his view, he said, anti-government ideologies have become entrenched in the Idaho government itself.

“We have this strong anti-government ideology that has, in many ways, taken hold of our democracy, and we see that clearly here in Idaho,” Rognstad said.

Susan Drumheller, a Sandpoint resident, attributes the election of candidates with ties to militias and the far-right to a closed primary process, in which voters registered as Democrats cannot vote in Republican primaries — the most competitive races in the region. This, said Drumheller, relegates registered Democratic voters — who might otherwise cast their votes for moderate Republicans — to uncompetitive primaries, and results in the election of far-right Republicans.

“The far right is well-organized,” Drumheller wrote in an email. “Voters are generally confused by the new primary process, and often sit out the primary, and the result is we have a Republican Party that’s purging the moderates, who traditionally were elected into those offices in North Idaho.”