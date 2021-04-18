Reps. Chaney, Green forge unlikely bipartisan effort against ‘intimidation tactic’

“We could be setting up the perfect storm for something really bad to happen,” Troy said.

For Green and Chaney, the picketing story does not have a happy ending. Many of the opponents of their bill told them the protests would go away if the bill went away.

But after the bill died, Bundy’s supporters protested outside Magistrate Judge David Manweiler’s home on April 3, the Idaho Statesman reported. Manweiler is presiding over a case where Bundy faces trespassing charges following a series of arrests last year at the Statehouse.

Green said she will bring the bill back next year or find another way to restore order if the protests continue.

“The last thing I want is to add more laws to the book,” Green said. “We shouldn’t have to legislate this behavior.”

Green and Chaney said their alliance on the bill led to a friendship. But now that the debate is over, Green started to worry.

“He is a phenomenal colleague, and I appreciate the friendship we are able to have coming out of this,” Green said.” “But I also recognize as a Republican in his district and with some of the folks especially in a closed primary, this bipartisan effort might actually hurt him and that is unfortunate that this is how politics is now.