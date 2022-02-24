Rep. Toone won't run again

GOODING — Rep. Sally Toone announced Thursday she won't seek reelection to the Idaho House of Representatives.

Toone, who serves as the Democratic caucus chair, was first elected to the House in 2016, then again in 2018 and 2020 for District 26, which included Blaine, Lincoln, Camas, and Gooding counties. After the redistricting process, Toone’s home county of Gooding will move to District 24 for this year's elections.

“It has been an immense honor and privilege to represent District 26 the past six years. I have made many wonderful friendships throughout the district and with my colleagues across the state, as we worked for a better Idaho,” she said. “I want to thank everyone for their amazing support as I announce I won’t be seeking reelection. I will continue to passionately support our local communities and schools as I finish my final term. But that advocacy won’t end when I leave the Statehouse. I want to thank everyone, and I hope our paths continue to cross. I look forward to supporting the next generation of leaders in Idaho.”

Toone joins other legislators who have already announced they won't run again. Blaine County Democrat Sen. Michelle Stennett has also announced she won't seek reelection, and former Rep. Muffy Davis from Blaine County resigned her term before the start of the 2022 Legislature. Republican Rep. Clark Kauffman from Filer announced his retirement earlier this year, effective at the conclusion of the 2022 session, and Twin Falls Republican Sen. Lee Heider has also announced his retirement.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0