Rep. Muffy Davis leaves Legislature to join Blaine County Commission

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Friday announced his appointment of Rep. Muffy Davis to the Blaine County Commission, creating a vacancy in the state Legislature.

Davis will replace Commissioner Jacob Greenberg, who is stepping away from the position at the end of December.

Davis, a Democrat, is serving her second term as representative for District 26, which includes Blaine, Lincoln, Camas and Gooding counties. Davis said she had not planned to seek another term in the state House.

“It’s been hard as a superminority to get a whole lot accomplished there,” Davis told the Times-News after her appointment to the commission. “I wanted to be in a position where I can have a greater impact with my work.”

Davis said she knew Greenberg would not be seeking to retain his seat, and planned to run for the seat in 2023 when it came open.

When Greenberg vacated his seat before the term was up, the Blaine County Central Democratic Central Committee asked for applicants to the position, and then forwarded a ranked list of applicants to Little, who made the appointment.

“I’m thrilled that through this appointment Gov. Little has enabled me to still stay involved in public service to my community,” Davis said. “Blaine County is where I grew up. It’s what I consider home and the community has always been so wonderful to me and I can’t imagine anything better than being here helping work to better our community.”

Davis said that some of her priorities will include looking for responses to workforce housing shortages, and mitigating the impacts of extreme drought.

Davis is a champion athlete has won multiple gold medals at the Paralympics for skiing and hand-cycling. During the 2021 Idaho legislative session, Davis sought ways to protect herself and others from possible exposure to the coronavirus, including a request to allow her and others to participate remotely via video. Those efforts were largely denied by the Republican controlled House.

“I knew I wasn't running again after last session,” Davis said. “I have a compromised health system because of my disability, I didn’t ever feel safe in that Legislature. They aren't taking the precautions that I believe they should be taking, so it was another factor that weighed in. I need to keep myself healthy.”

Davis also cites being closer to home as an incentive. She said the three months away from her daughter was more challenging to her family lifestyle than she anticipated.

Davis will start as a commissioner in January and serve through the remainder of the term in January of 2023.

Little will appoint a replacement for Davis’ legislative seat before the start of the 2022 legislative session in January.

