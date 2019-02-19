BOISE — Members of the Idaho House of Representatives took time Monday to remember former lawmakers who passed away this year, but one late Magic Valley legislator was not included in the ceremony.
Rep. Donna Scott, a Republican from Twin Falls, died on Feb. 9, too recently for lawmakers to prepare for Monday’s memorial. She will be honored next year instead.
In the meantime, Donna’s friends and colleagues remember her as a committed public servant who dedicated much of her life to enriching her Magic Valley home.
“She was widely respected,” said former Rep. Maxine Bell, R-Jerome. “She was very gracious and friendly.”
Scott was elected to the House of Representatives to represent District 23 in 1982, making her one of the first women from south-central Idaho to be elected to the Legislature.
During her time in office, she served as a member of the powerful Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.
A Times-News editorial from 1986 described Scott as a “hard worker,” while a letter to the editor from the same year supporting Scott’s candidacy praised her as being “respected and admired on both sides of the aisle for her tireless dedication” in the statehouse.
“I remember her as being kind of a feisty, go-get-’em lady,” Rep. Linda Wright Hartgen, R-Twin Falls, told the Times-News. “Nothing seemed to stop her.”
After serving two terms in the Legislature, Scott lost the Republican primary election in 1986 against Ron Black, a day care operator from Twin Falls.
“She was very open and honest about the fact that she had lost her last election and that was obviously the voters’ way of telling her they wanted something different,” Wright Hartgen said. “She wasn’t a grudge holder. She moved on in life.”
In 1984, Scott was appointed by President Ronald Reagan as Idaho’s Commissioner for the Presidential Commission of Scholars. Other contributions to her Magic Valley home included penning the Twin Falls centennial song “Just Add Water,” which beat out other entries in a 2002 contest to win the official designation.
The chorus of the song goes:
“Just add water to make the desert bloom
Just add water, come on out West, there’s room
Just add water, that is our legacy
And now Twin Falls is here for you and me.”
