Remains of Korean War MIA infantryman to be flown into Twin Falls tonight

TWIN FALLS — The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced that Army Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger, 17, of Colville, Washington, who was killed during the Korean War, was accounted for Jan. 26, 2022.

Bridger’s only living relatives now reside in the Twin Falls area.

In late 1950, Bridger was a member of Company K, 3rd Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 7th Infantry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 30, 1950, on the last night of his unit’s stand at the defensive perimeter south of the Pungnyuri Inlet on the east side of the Chosin Reservoir, North Korea. Following the battle, his remains could not be recovered. After nearly 72 years his remains have been repatriated.

Bridger’s remains are set to arrive at the Magic Valley Regional Airport in Twin Falls at 10:05 p.m. Tuesday.

The Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association will gather at the Airport at 9:15 p.m. to participate in a patriotic escort of flags and motorcycles for Bridger from the Magic Valley Regional Airport to Park’s Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls.

Bridger will be interned next to his mother in a private ceremony at the Twin Falls Cemetery at 2 p.m. Saturday. The public is invited to respectfully line the procession route holding American flags beginning at 1 p.m. The route starts at the corner of Kimberly Road and Hankins Road, up Hankins to Addison Avenue, Addison Avenue to Eastland Drive, then to the entrance of the Twin Falls Cemetery.

Organizers have asked people to not line up on Kimberly Road because of safety concerns. Anyone wanting to participate in the motorcycle escort, a pre-ride meeting and staging will take place at 12:30 p.m. in the Apex parking lot at 1550 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls.

Also on Saturday, the Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association is hosting the annual Northwest Regional POW/MIA Summit in Twin Falls at the Turf Club, 734 Falls Ave., from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Guest speaker will be Mark Stephensen, Co-Chairman of the National League of POW/MIA Families. That evening, a dinner fundraiser will be at the Turf Club for $25 per person. Doors open at 5 p.m., and the Opening Ceremony starts at 6 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0