Reinke faces primary challenge from small business owner in primary race for Twin Falls County seat

TWIN FALLS — Long-time public official Brent Reinke faces small business owner Dave Hansen in the May 19 Republican primary race for a seat on the Twin Falls County Commission.
Hansen said he’s always been boisterous about politics, and as a small business owner, he enjoys speaking to people about their thoughts on current issues. That’s why, he said, he decided to run for a position on the county commission.
“Instead of complaining about it, I’m doing something about it,” he said.
Last week, Hansen began visiting local restaurants for lunch or dinner to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic in a daily event he calls “Social Distance with Dave.” He announces the time and location on his Facebook page and encourages anybody interested to bring a lawn chair and eat with him outside.
Hansen said he’s “100%” against the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Brad Little, which he said has had wide-ranging financial consequences for the community. County leaders need to take action, he said.
“I think the county commissioners need to call the governor and say, ‘Twin Falls is done,’” he said.
Reinke, who is seeking reelection, said the county wants to allow all businesses to open, but only the governor has that power under the state’s constitution. Reinke said he and other county leaders recently asked Little to speed up the process for reopening businesses, and have worked closely with health officials throughout the pandemic to minimize the impact of the virus in Twin Falls. Little’s phased approach for reopening the economy began Friday.
“I’m grateful to see where we are in this process,” Reinke said.
Reinke was elected to his seat in 2018 and previously served on the commission from 1994-97. He is seeking reelection to continue work on several projects, including the move of youth detention from Snake River Juvenile Detention Center to County West, he said. The project is one of several components of the county’s plan to ease an overcrowded jail system, and an experienced leader would help with that process.
“Consistency will be really valuable to have over the next four or five years,” he said.
Officials say dozens of inmates are currently sleeping on floors of Twin Falls County Jail. Voters in November rejected a $25 million bond that would have added 316 beds at Snake River to house the county’s entire adult male inmate population.
Reinke said there is still a need for more space, and the county is working on things to “set the stage” for another jail bond request in the future.
“Just because the bond issue didn’t pass doesn’t mean we’re sitting on our hands and waiting,” he said.
Hansen said he supported the jail bond in November. He is concerned about rising property taxes in the area but an overcrowded jail could lead to a lawsuit and ultimately costs the county more.
“I was in favor of (the bond) because we have no choice,” he said. “It would make sense to build (the jail) before something happens.”
Hansen noted that all three commissioners have a background in law enforcement and said the county would benefit from a new perspective. The voice of a small business owner could help move things forward, he said.
“I just think it’s time for change,” he said. “The guy I’m running against is a great politician, he’s done it a long time, but I think it’s time for a different opinion.”
