Reinke faces primary challenge from small business owner in primary race for Twin Falls County seat

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TWIN FALLS — Long-time public official Brent Reinke faces small business owner Dave Hansen in the May 19 Republican primary race for a seat on the Twin Falls County Commission.

Hansen said he’s always been boisterous about politics, and as a small business owner, he enjoys speaking to people about their thoughts on current issues. That’s why, he said, he decided to run for a position on the county commission.

“Instead of complaining about it, I’m doing something about it,” he said.

Last week, Hansen began visiting local restaurants for lunch or dinner to support local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic in a daily event he calls “Social Distance with Dave.” He announces the time and location on his Facebook page and encourages anybody interested to bring a lawn chair and eat with him outside.

Hansen said he’s “100%” against the stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Brad Little, which he said has had wide-ranging financial consequences for the community. County leaders need to take action, he said.

“I think the county commissioners need to call the governor and say, ‘Twin Falls is done,’” he said.