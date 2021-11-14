Redistricting map shuffles Magic Valley districts

TWIN FALLS — Some Magic Valley counties could find themselves with different legislative representation, according to the new redistricting maps recently approved by Idaho’s bipartisan redistricting commission.

The map as it was approved has a few changes for the Magic Valley. One big change would find Jerome County added to district 26, joining Blaine and Lincoln counties. Currently, Jerome County is combined with portions of rural Twin Falls County as District 25.

Another change would see Camas and Gooding counties cut from the district with Blaine and Lincoln counties. Camas and Gooding counties would join rural Twin Falls County to form a new District 24. The city of Twin Falls would remain as its own district under the new map. Cassia and Minidoka counties would also remain in largely unchanged District 27.

Rep. Laurie Lickley, a Republican in Jerome County, is one incumbent who finds herself in a new district.

Lickley said she expects to see challenges to the map based on a constitutional requirement that districts be composed of communities of like interest.

“As a Jerome County resident, I’ve got some reservations,” she said. “Statutorily the commission is bound to put together communities of interest. Jerome County’s base is really agricultural, and Blaine County’s base is recreation and tourism. I’m having trouble finding a common interest there.”

Lickley said the lawsuits over redistricting were inevitable. The first such lawsuit was filed Friday.

“We’ll have to let the courts take it up,” Lickley said. “I hope they take it up fairly quickly because many of us are planning our campaign strategies, and knowing how (the districts) fall would be very helpful.”

Sen. Michelle Stennett, a Democrat in Blaine County, said changes to which counties would be in her district did not come as a surprise.

“We knew pretty early on that because of the population expansion in the state … and because we’re sitting in the middle of the state, that we would get pulled apart,” Stennett said.

“We are lucky as far as the Blaine-Lincoln-Jerome configuration, because Laurie Lickley is an excellent representative, and I think she will adequately speak to a great portion of the new district,” Stennett said.

Another legislator who finds themselves in a new district is Rep. Sally Toone.

Toone’s district will no longer be joined to Blaine and Lincoln counties. Instead, Gooding County will be joined to rural Twin Falls County, along with Camas County.

“It’s incredibly unfortunate I’ve been drawn into a new district,” said Toone, a Democrat from Gooding. “But there was always that chance. We do this every 10 years in the state of Idaho.”

Toone said if current maps are upheld, getting reelected by a district composed of Camas, Gooding and Twin Falls counties could be more difficult.

“You know what? If this happens to be my last session, I’ll still work for District 26,” she said. “Politics isn’t meant to be a career; it’s meant to be a service. Idaho doesn’t need long career politicians.”

Sen. Jim Patrick, a District 25 Republican from Twin Falls, says that the loss of Jerome County and the addition of Gooding and Camas counties to his district makes sense to him.

“I feel comfortable with how it turned out,” Patrick said. “If you look at Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas, they all have rural agriculture.”

“If I were in Jerome I wouldn’t be that comfortable,” Patrick said.

Rep. Clark Kauffman, a Republican farmer who lives near Filer, said the three counties that would make up his district all have agriculture and dairy in common.

“The interests are compatible with Twin Falls, Gooding and Camas, and it keeps those counties whole,” Kauffman said.

Most legislators agree that the statewide changes to districts could mean a big turnover in the legislature.

Kauffman said his first legislative session 10 years ago had the most newcomers in Idaho history.

“The way it looks in the House, it might have more new House members than it did 10 years ago,” Kauffman said. “There will be a lot of changes in the House after this term is over, there will be a new speaker and leadership will change.

“If you look at the districts with two or three incumbents in the same district, you have to run a primary, or else somebody retires,” Kauffman said. “You’d hate to have to run against your friends, but I guess (you would) if you really want the job.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0